May 12 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-02125
|05/12/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|CCSOj21-0729
|05/12/2021
|Open
|VHPD21-02122
|05/12/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|VHPD21-02123
|05/12/2021
|Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony
|Open
|MPD21-0170
|05/12/2021
|Open
|VHPD21-02124
|05/12/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-02121
|05/12/2021
|Shoplifting
|Closed
|HPD21-02119
|05/12/2021
|Found Property
|Open
|HPD21-02118
|05/12/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02117
|05/12/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|MPD21-0169
|05/12/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02120
|05/12/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02114
|05/12/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02116
|05/12/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-02113
|05/12/2021
|Open
|MPD21-0168
|05/12/2021
|Parked Motor Vehicle On Controlled Access Highway
|Closed
|CCSO21-0728
|05/12/2021
|Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person
|Closed
|HPD21-02112
|05/12/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-02111
|05/12/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open