May 14 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Saturday, May 15, 2021 - 07:20

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents:

HPD21-02152 05/14/2021 DUI less than .150; Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
HPD21-02153 05/14/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-02151 05/14/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
CCSO21-0737 05/14/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
CCSO21-0736 05/14/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open
HPD21-02150 05/14/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
CCSO21-0735 05/14/2021 B & E Auto; Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02149 05/14/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02148 05/14/2021   Open
HPD21-02147 05/14/2021 Battery Closed
 