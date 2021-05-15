Most read
May 14 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-02152
|05/14/2021
|DUI less than .150; Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|HPD21-02153
|05/14/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-02151
|05/14/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|CCSO21-0737
|05/14/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|CCSO21-0736
|05/14/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|HPD21-02150
|05/14/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|CCSO21-0735
|05/14/2021
|B & E Auto; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02149
|05/14/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02148
|05/14/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02147
|05/14/2021
|Battery
|Closed