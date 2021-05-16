Most read
May 15 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-02164
|05/15/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; DUI less than .150; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|CCSO21-0748
|05/15/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-0747
|05/15/2021
|Improper Registration; Insurance Required; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02163
|05/15/2021
|Battery
|Open
|CCSO21-0746
|05/15/2021
|Destruction of Property - Felony; Fleeing in vehicle
|Open
|MPD21-0173
|05/15/2021
|DUI greater than .150
|Open
|CCSO21-0745
|05/15/2021
|Insurance Required; No MVI or Expired MVI
|Closed
|HPD21-02166
|05/15/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-02165
|05/15/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-02162
|05/15/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-02168
|05/15/2021
|Battery
|Open
|HPD21-02161
|05/15/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|CCSO21-0744
|05/15/2021
|Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway
|Open
|CCSO21-0741
|05/15/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Petit Larceny; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CCSO21-0743
|05/15/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02160
|05/15/2021
|OBSTRUCTION OF TRAFFIC.
|Open
|HPD21-02159
|05/15/2021
|Found Property
|Open
|HPD21-02158
|05/15/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|MPD21-0172
|05/15/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02157
|05/15/2021
|Open Container
|Closed
|CCSO21-0740
|05/15/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-02155
|05/15/2021
|DUI less than .150; No Seatbelt; Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|CCSO21-0739
|05/15/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-02154
|05/15/2021
|B & E; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-02156
|05/15/2021
|Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-0738
|05/15/2021
|DUI - 2nd Offense; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed