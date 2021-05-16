May 15 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Sunday, May 16, 2021 - 13:00

The Huntington Police Department release the following information on recent incidents:

HPD21-02164 05/15/2021 Disorderly Conduct; DUI less than .150; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
CCSO21-0748 05/15/2021   Open
CCSO21-0747 05/15/2021 Improper Registration; Insurance Required; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-02163 05/15/2021 Battery Open
CCSO21-0746 05/15/2021 Destruction of Property - Felony; Fleeing in vehicle Open
MPD21-0173 05/15/2021 DUI greater than .150 Open
CCSO21-0745 05/15/2021 Insurance Required; No MVI or Expired MVI Closed
HPD21-02166 05/15/2021 Deceased Person Closed
HPD21-02165 05/15/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-02162 05/15/2021 B & E Auto Open
HPD21-02168 05/15/2021 Battery Open
HPD21-02161 05/15/2021 Deceased Person Open
CCSO21-0744 05/15/2021 Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway Open
CCSO21-0741 05/15/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Petit Larceny; Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
CCSO21-0743 05/15/2021   Open
HPD21-02160 05/15/2021 OBSTRUCTION OF TRAFFIC. Open
HPD21-02159 05/15/2021 Found Property Open
HPD21-02158 05/15/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
MPD21-0172 05/15/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02157 05/15/2021 Open Container Closed
CCSO21-0740 05/15/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
HPD21-02155 05/15/2021 DUI less than .150; No Seatbelt; Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
CCSO21-0739 05/15/2021   Closed
HPD21-02154 05/15/2021 B & E; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
HPD21-02156 05/15/2021 Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-0738 05/15/2021 DUI - 2nd Offense; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed