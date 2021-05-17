May 16 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Monday, May 17, 2021 - 08:15

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents:

HPD21-02178 05/16/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-02179 05/16/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02177 05/16/2021 Malicious or unlawful assault Open
CCSO21-0753 05/16/2021 Battery Closed
CCSO21-0754 05/16/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
MPD21-0176 05/16/2021 Domestic Dispute Open
HPD21-02176 05/16/2021 Panhandling/Begging Money Closed
HPD21-02180 05/16/2021 Petit Larceny Open
MPD21-0175 05/16/2021 Domestic Dispute Closed
CCSO21-0751 05/16/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-02174 05/16/2021 SRL (Misc) Closed
CCSO21-0752 05/16/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
MPD21-0174 05/16/2021   Open
CCSO21-0750 05/16/2021 61-2-9D Strangulation Closed
HPD21-02175 05/16/2021 Obstructing officer; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-02173 05/16/2021 obstructing traffic (street) Open
HPD21-02172 05/16/2021 runaway juvenile Open
HPD21-02171 05/16/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-02170 05/16/2021   Open
HPD21-02169 05/16/2021 Deceased Person Open
CCSO21-0749 05/16/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-02167 05/16/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed