May 16 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-02178
|05/16/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-02179
|05/16/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02177
|05/16/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open
|CCSO21-0753
|05/16/2021
|Battery
|Closed
|CCSO21-0754
|05/16/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|MPD21-0176
|05/16/2021
|Domestic Dispute
|Open
|HPD21-02176
|05/16/2021
|Panhandling/Begging Money
|Closed
|HPD21-02180
|05/16/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|MPD21-0175
|05/16/2021
|Domestic Dispute
|Closed
|CCSO21-0751
|05/16/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-02174
|05/16/2021
|SRL (Misc)
|Closed
|CCSO21-0752
|05/16/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|MPD21-0174
|05/16/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-0750
|05/16/2021
|61-2-9D Strangulation
|Closed
|HPD21-02175
|05/16/2021
|Obstructing officer; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02173
|05/16/2021
|obstructing traffic (street)
|Open
|HPD21-02172
|05/16/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|HPD21-02171
|05/16/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-02170
|05/16/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02169
|05/16/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|CCSO21-0749
|05/16/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-02167
|05/16/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed