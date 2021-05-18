Most read
May 17 Huntington Police Department Incident Report
|HPD21-02198
|05/17/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-02196
|05/17/2021
|Brandishing; Domestic Assault; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02197
|05/17/2021
|Indecent Exposure
|Open
|HPD21-02199
|05/17/2021
|Auto Tampering; Petit Larceny
|Open
|VHPD21-02194
|05/17/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|CCSO21-0757
|05/17/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02193
|05/17/2021
|Robbery - 1st Degree
|Open
|HPD21-02195
|05/17/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-02192
|05/17/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|CCSO21-0756
|05/17/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-02190
|05/17/2021
|Battery
|Closed
|CCSO21-0755
|05/17/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-02189
|05/17/2021
|Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of Marijuana
|Closed
|HPD21-02191
|05/17/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-02188
|05/17/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|CHPD21-02187
|05/17/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-02186
|05/17/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-02185
|05/17/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-02184
|05/17/2021
|B & E Auto; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Felony
|Closed
|MPD21-0177
|05/17/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02182
|05/17/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02181
|05/17/2021
|Concealment or removal of minor child from custodian or from person entitled to visitation
|Closed
|HPD21-02183
|05/17/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open