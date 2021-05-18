May 17 Huntington Police Department Incident Report

 Tuesday, May 18, 2021 - 07:50

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents:

HPD21-02198 05/17/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
HPD21-02196 05/17/2021 Brandishing; Domestic Assault; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-02197 05/17/2021 Indecent Exposure Open
HPD21-02199 05/17/2021 Auto Tampering; Petit Larceny Open
VHPD21-02194 05/17/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
CCSO21-0757 05/17/2021   Open
HPD21-02193 05/17/2021 Robbery - 1st Degree Open
HPD21-02195 05/17/2021 information report Open
HPD21-02192 05/17/2021 B & E Auto Open
CCSO21-0756 05/17/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-02190 05/17/2021 Battery Closed
CCSO21-0755 05/17/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-02189 05/17/2021 Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of Marijuana Closed
HPD21-02191 05/17/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-02188 05/17/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
CHPD21-02187 05/17/2021   Closed
HPD21-02186 05/17/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-02185 05/17/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-02184 05/17/2021 B & E Auto; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Felony Closed
MPD21-0177 05/17/2021   Open
HPD21-02182 05/17/2021 Grand Larceny Open
HPD21-02181 05/17/2021 Concealment or removal of minor child from custodian or from person entitled to visitation Closed
HPD21-02183 05/17/2021 Deceased Person Open
