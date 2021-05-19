Most read
- May 17 Huntington Police Department Incident Report
- May 16 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- McCloud Family Scholarship established at Marshall University
- Huntington Hammer Holds on to Defeat Canton
- Locally Shot "Hay Fever" Gains Two More Showings
- New Movie Friday at Pullman Square 16
- GALLERY: Retrospective of Selina's Styles
- IMAGES: MU Softballers Take Two from Ohio
New Movie Friday at Pullman Square 16
This week two family oriented films "Dream Horse" and "Scoob" have that market and there's another good effort to reinvigorate the rom/com/relationship genre, "Finding You".
The FREE Furious movie Friday @ 7 is "Fast and Furious."
Dream Horse
The film tells the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town Welsh bartender, Jan Vokes (Academy Award® nominee Toni Collette). With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. The group's investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks with grit and determination and goes on to race in the Welsh Grand National showing the heart of a true champion.
Finding You
After an ill-fated audition at a prestigious New York music conservatory, violinist Finley Sinclair travels to an Irish coastal village to begin her semester studying abroad. At the B&B run by her host family she encounters gregarious and persistent heartthrob movie star Beckett Rush, who is there to film another installment of his medieval fantasy-adventure franchise. As romance sparks between the unlikely pair, Beckett ignites a journey of discovery for Finley that transforms her heart, her music, and her outlook on life. In turn, Finley emboldens Beckett to reach beyond his teen-idol image and pursue his true passion. But when forces surrounding Beckett's stardom threaten to crush their dreams, Finley must decide what she is willing to risk for love.
Scoob
The first full-length animated Scooby-Doo adventure for the big screen is the never-before told stories of Scooby-Doo's origins and the greatest mystery in the career of Mystery Inc. "SCOOB!" reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global dogpocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.
Quiet Place II:
The barefoot vagabonds hiding from creatures that attack at the slightest sound has a large built in audience waiting almost a year . Although I dissent on whether bare feet are the most quiet (listen to someone walk barefoot through the house), I applaud the resourceful story that generated new menaces through just a little audible creak. (Next Friday)
CRUELLA
Academy Award® winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil.
TRADING PLACES
Hit 1980’s comedy starring Eddie Murphy as a small-time street hustler and Dan Aykroyd as a snobbish commodities broker who find their lives have been switched and don’t know why. When they solve the mystery, revenge is sweet. Featuring Ralph Bellamy and Don Ameche as the scheming Duke brothers Randolph (“Mother always said you were greedy”) and Mortimer (“She meant it as a complement!”) Rated R
HUNTINGTON,WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16
TRAILER ▶
DREAM HORSEPGComedy/Drama
1 hr. 53 min.
CAST
Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Joanna Page, Peter Davison, Siân Phillips
DIRECTOR
Euros Lyn
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:25PM3:45PM6:45PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
SCOOB!PGAnimation/Family
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Kiersey Clemons, Zac Efron, Will Forte, Jason Isaacs, Ken Jeong
DIRECTOR
Tony Cervone
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:05PM2:30PM5:00PM7:30PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
FINDING YOUPGRomance/Drama
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Rose Reid, Jedidiah Goodacre, Katherine McNamara, Patrick Bergin, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Judith Hoag, Fiona Bell, Ciaran McMahon, Tom Everett Scott, Vanessa Redgrave
DIRECTOR
Brian Baugh
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Thematic Material12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
PROFILERSuspense/Thriller
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Valene Kane, Shazad Latif, Christine Adams, Amir Rahimzadeh, Morgan Watkins
DIRECTOR
Timur Bekmambetov
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Language12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
SPIRAL: SAWRSuspense/Thriller/Horror
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, Samuel L. Jackson, Zoie Palmer
DIRECTOR
Darren Lynn Bousman
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Brief Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Pervasive language; Sexual References; Terror; Torture; Violence12:10PM2:30PM5:00PM7:20PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
THOSE WHO WISH ME DEADRSuspense/Thriller, Western
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Angelina Jolie, Jon Bernthal, Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen, Tyler Perry
DIRECTOR
Taylor Sheridan
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Strong Violence1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
HERE TODAYPG-13Comedy
1 hr. 57 min.
CAST
Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti, Louisa Krause
DIRECTOR
Billy Crystal
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References12:05PM3:30PM6:40PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
WRATH OF MANRAction/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Harnett, Laz Alonzo, Raúl Castillo, Deobia Oparei
DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Pervasive language; Sexual References; Violence12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:10PM
TRAILER ▶
DEMON SLAYER: MUGEN TRAINRAnimation, Action/Adventure
1 hr. 57 min.
CAST
Natsuki Hanae, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Satoshi Hino, Hiro Shimono
DIRECTOR
Haruo Sotozaki
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Violence; dubbed12:00PM 2DBloody Images; Language; subtitled3:00PM6:00PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
MORTAL KOMBATRAction/Adventure
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki Sanada
DIRECTOR
Simon McQuoid
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DCrude Comments; Language; Strong Bloody Violence1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
NOBODYRAction/Adventure, Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 32 min.
CAST
Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Aleksey Serebryakov, Christopher Lloyd
DIRECTOR
Ilya Naishuller
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Bloody Images; Brief Drug Use; Language; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout12:00PM2:25PM4:50PM7:20PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
THE UNHOLYPG-13Horror
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Katie Aselton, William Sadler, Cricket Brown, Diogo Morgado, Cary Elwes
DIRECTOR
Evan Spiliotopoulos
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Terror; Violence1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
GODZILLA VS KONGPG-13SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 53 min.
CAST
Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Shun Oguri, Eiza González
DIRECTOR
Adam Wingard
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Language; Creature Terror; Intense Action Violence12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM8:55PM
TRAILER ▶
RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGONPGAnimation/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Izaac Wang
DIRECTOR
Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
TOM & JERRYPGAnimation/Comedy/Family
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, Pallavi Sharda, Jordan Bolger, Patsy Ferran, Nicky Jam, Bobby Cannavale
DIRECTOR
Tim Story
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Language; Cartoon Violence; Rude Humor12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
TRADING PLACESRComedy
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ralph Bellamy, Don Ameche
DIRECTOR
John Landis
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFBC2112:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:30PM