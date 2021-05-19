New Movie Friday at Pullman Square 16

 Wednesday, May 19, 2021 - 02:46 Updated 14 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Mid May find studios waiting to tip their toes into the possible POST COVID Summer of "pushed back" blockbusters. "The Quiet Place Chapter II" will open Memorial Day Weekend with Cruella.

 

This week two family oriented films "Dream Horse" and "Scoob"  have that market and there's another good effort to reinvigorate the rom/com/relationship  genre, "Finding You".

The FREE Furious movie Friday @ 7 is "Fast and Furious."

 

Dream Horse

The film tells the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town Welsh bartender, Jan Vokes (Academy Award® nominee Toni Collette). With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. The group's investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks with grit and determination and goes on to race in the Welsh Grand National showing the heart of a true champion.

 

 

Finding You

After an ill-fated audition at a prestigious New York music conservatory, violinist Finley Sinclair travels to an Irish coastal village to begin her semester studying abroad. At the B&B run by her host family she encounters gregarious and persistent heartthrob movie star Beckett Rush, who is there to film another installment of his medieval fantasy-adventure franchise. As romance sparks between the unlikely pair, Beckett ignites a journey of discovery for Finley that transforms her heart, her music, and her outlook on life. In turn, Finley emboldens Beckett to reach beyond his teen-idol image and pursue his true passion. But when forces surrounding Beckett's stardom threaten to crush their dreams, Finley must decide what she is willing to risk for love.

 

Scoob

The first full-length animated Scooby-Doo adventure for the big screen is the never-before told stories of Scooby-Doo's origins and the greatest mystery in the career of Mystery Inc. "SCOOB!" reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global dogpocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

 

Quiet Place II:

The barefoot vagabonds hiding from creatures that attack at the slightest sound has a large built in audience waiting almost a year . Although I dissent on whether bare feet are the most quiet (listen to someone walk barefoot through the house), I applaud the resourceful story that generated new menaces through just a little audible creak. (Next Friday)

 

CRUELLA

Academy Award® winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil.

 

 

TRADING PLACES

 

Hit 1980’s comedy starring Eddie Murphy as a small-time street hustler and Dan Aykroyd as a snobbish commodities broker who find their lives have been switched and don’t know why. When they solve the mystery, revenge is sweet. Featuring Ralph Bellamy and Don Ameche as the scheming Duke brothers Randolph (“Mother always said you were greedy”) and Mortimer (“She meant it as a complement!”) Rated R

 

HUNTINGTON,WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

 

Poster of Dream HorseTRAILER ▶

DREAM HORSEPG

Comedy/Drama
1 hr. 53 min.

CAST
Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Joanna Page, Peter Davison, Siân Phillips

DIRECTOR
Euros Lyn

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:25PM3:45PM6:45PM9:45PM

Poster of Scoob!TRAILER ▶

SCOOB!PG

Animation/Family
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Kiersey Clemons, Zac Efron, Will Forte, Jason Isaacs, Ken Jeong

DIRECTOR
Tony Cervone

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:05PM2:30PM5:00PM7:30PM9:50PM


Poster of Finding YouTRAILER ▶

FINDING YOUPG

Romance/Drama
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Rose Reid, Jedidiah Goodacre, Katherine McNamara, Patrick Bergin, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Judith Hoag, Fiona Bell, Ciaran McMahon, Tom Everett Scott, Vanessa Redgrave

DIRECTOR
Brian Baugh

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Thematic Material12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:25PM

Poster of ProfileTRAILER ▶

PROFILER

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Valene Kane, Shazad Latif, Christine Adams, Amir Rahimzadeh, Morgan Watkins

DIRECTOR
Timur Bekmambetov

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Language12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM

SAWTRAILER ▶

SPIRAL: SAWR

Suspense/Thriller/Horror
1 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, Samuel L. Jackson, Zoie Palmer

DIRECTOR
Darren Lynn Bousman

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Brief Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Pervasive language; Sexual References; Terror; Torture; Violence12:10PM2:30PM5:00PM7:20PM9:30PM


Poster of Those Who Wish Me DeadTRAILER ▶

THOSE WHO WISH ME DEADR

Suspense/Thriller, Western
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Angelina Jolie, Jon Bernthal, Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen, Tyler Perry

DIRECTOR
Taylor Sheridan

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Strong Violence1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:30PM


Poster of Here TodayTRAILER ▶

HERE TODAYPG-13

Comedy
1 hr. 57 min.

CAST
Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti, Louisa Krause

DIRECTOR
Billy Crystal

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References12:05PM3:30PM6:40PM9:40PM

Poster of Wrath of ManTRAILER ▶

WRATH OF MANR

Action/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Harnett, Laz Alonzo, Raúl Castillo, Deobia Oparei

DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Pervasive language; Sexual References; Violence12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:10PM


Mugen TrainTRAILER ▶

DEMON SLAYER: MUGEN TRAINR

Animation, Action/Adventure
1 hr. 57 min.

CAST
Natsuki Hanae, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Satoshi Hino, Hiro Shimono

DIRECTOR
Haruo Sotozaki

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Violence; dubbed12:00PM 2DBloody Images; Language; subtitled3:00PM6:00PM9:00PM

Poster of Mortal KombatTRAILER ▶

MORTAL KOMBATR

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki Sanada

DIRECTOR
Simon McQuoid

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DCrude Comments; Language; Strong Bloody Violence1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM

Poster of NobodyTRAILER ▶

NOBODYR

Action/Adventure, Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 32 min.

CAST
Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Aleksey Serebryakov, Christopher Lloyd

DIRECTOR
Ilya Naishuller

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Bloody Images; Brief Drug Use; Language; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout12:00PM2:25PM4:50PM7:20PM9:45PM

Poster of The UnholyTRAILER ▶

THE UNHOLYPG-13

Horror
1 hr. 39 min.

CAST
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Katie Aselton, William Sadler, Cricket Brown, Diogo Morgado, Cary Elwes

DIRECTOR
Evan Spiliotopoulos

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Terror; Violence1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:40PM


Poster of Godzilla vs KongTRAILER ▶

GODZILLA VS KONGPG-13

SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 53 min.

CAST
Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Shun Oguri, Eiza González

DIRECTOR
Adam Wingard

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Language; Creature Terror; Intense Action Violence12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM8:55PM


Poster of Raya and the Last DragonTRAILER ▶

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGONPG

Animation/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Izaac Wang

DIRECTOR
Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:50PM


Poster of Tom & JerryTRAILER ▶

TOM & JERRYPG

Animation/Comedy/Family
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, Pallavi Sharda, Jordan Bolger, Patsy Ferran, Nicky Jam, Bobby Cannavale

DIRECTOR
Tim Story

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Language; Cartoon Violence; Rude Humor12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:00PM


Poster of Trading PlacesTRAILER ▶

TRADING PLACESR

Comedy
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ralph Bellamy, Don Ameche

DIRECTOR
John Landis

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFBC2112:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:30PM