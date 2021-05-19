New Movie Friday at Pullman Square 16

Mid May find studios waiting to tip their toes into the possible POST COVID Summer of "pushed back" blockbusters. "The Quiet Place Chapter II" will open Memorial Day Weekend with Cruella.

This week two family oriented films "Dream Horse" and "Scoob" have that market and there's another good effort to reinvigorate the rom/com/relationship genre, "Finding You".

The FREE Furious movie Friday @ 7 is "Fast and Furious."

Dream Horse

The film tells the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town Welsh bartender, Jan Vokes (Academy Award® nominee Toni Collette). With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. The group's investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks with grit and determination and goes on to race in the Welsh Grand National showing the heart of a true champion.

Finding You

After an ill-fated audition at a prestigious New York music conservatory, violinist Finley Sinclair travels to an Irish coastal village to begin her semester studying abroad. At the B&B run by her host family she encounters gregarious and persistent heartthrob movie star Beckett Rush, who is there to film another installment of his medieval fantasy-adventure franchise. As romance sparks between the unlikely pair, Beckett ignites a journey of discovery for Finley that transforms her heart, her music, and her outlook on life. In turn, Finley emboldens Beckett to reach beyond his teen-idol image and pursue his true passion. But when forces surrounding Beckett's stardom threaten to crush their dreams, Finley must decide what she is willing to risk for love.

Scoob

The first full-length animated Scooby-Doo adventure for the big screen is the never-before told stories of Scooby-Doo's origins and the greatest mystery in the career of Mystery Inc. "SCOOB!" reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global dogpocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

Quiet Place II:

The barefoot vagabonds hiding from creatures that attack at the slightest sound has a large built in audience waiting almost a year . Although I dissent on whether bare feet are the most quiet (listen to someone walk barefoot through the house), I applaud the resourceful story that generated new menaces through just a little audible creak. (Next Friday)

CRUELLA

Academy Award® winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil.

TRADING PLACES

Hit 1980’s comedy starring Eddie Murphy as a small-time street hustler and Dan Aykroyd as a snobbish commodities broker who find their lives have been switched and don’t know why. When they solve the mystery, revenge is sweet. Featuring Ralph Bellamy and Don Ameche as the scheming Duke brothers Randolph (“Mother always said you were greedy”) and Mortimer (“She meant it as a complement!”) Rated R

HUNTINGTON,WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

DREAM HORSE PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









SCOOB! PG

CAST

DIRECTOR













FINDING YOU PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









PROFILE R

CAST

DIRECTOR









SPIRAL: SAW R

CAST

DIRECTOR













THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD R

CAST

DIRECTOR













HERE TODAY PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









WRATH OF MAN R

CAST

DIRECTOR













DEMON SLAYER: MUGEN TRAIN R

CAST

DIRECTOR









MORTAL KOMBAT R

CAST

DIRECTOR









NOBODY R

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE UNHOLY PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













GODZILLA VS KONG PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON PG

CAST

DIRECTOR













TOM & JERRY PG

CAST

DIRECTOR













TRADING PLACES R

CAST

DIRECTOR

Comedy/Drama1 hr. 53 min.Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Joanna Page, Peter Davison, Siân PhillipsEuros LynAnimation/Family1 hr. 34 min.Kiersey Clemons, Zac Efron, Will Forte, Jason Isaacs, Ken JeongTony CervoneRomance/Drama1 hr. 55 min.Rose Reid, Jedidiah Goodacre, Katherine McNamara, Patrick Bergin, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Judith Hoag, Fiona Bell, Ciaran McMahon, Tom Everett Scott, Vanessa RedgraveBrian BaughSuspense/Thriller1 hr. 45 min.Valene Kane, Shazad Latif, Christine Adams, Amir Rahimzadeh, Morgan WatkinsTimur BekmambetovSuspense/Thriller/Horror1 hr. 33 min.Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, Samuel L. Jackson, Zoie PalmerDarren Lynn BousmanSuspense/Thriller, Western1 hr. 40 min.Angelina Jolie, Jon Bernthal, Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen, Tyler PerryTaylor SheridanComedy1 hr. 57 min.Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti, Louisa KrauseBilly CrystalAction/Adventure/Comedy1 hr. 58 min.Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Harnett, Laz Alonzo, Raúl Castillo, Deobia OpareiGuy RitchieAnimation, Action/Adventure1 hr. 57 min.Natsuki Hanae, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Satoshi Hino, Hiro ShimonoHaruo SotozakiAction/Adventure1 hr. 50 min.Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki SanadaSimon McQuoidAction/Adventure, Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 32 min.Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Aleksey Serebryakov, Christopher LloydIlya NaishullerHorror1 hr. 39 min.Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Katie Aselton, William Sadler, Cricket Brown, Diogo Morgado, Cary ElwesEvan SpiliotopoulosSciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 53 min.Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Shun Oguri, Eiza GonzálezAdam WingardAnimation/Action/Adventure1 hr. 54 min.Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Izaac WangDon Hall, Carlos López EstradaAnimation/Comedy/Family1 hr. 41 min.Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, Pallavi Sharda, Jordan Bolger, Patsy Ferran, Nicky Jam, Bobby CannavaleTim StoryComedy1 hr. 58 min.Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ralph Bellamy, Don AmecheJohn Landis