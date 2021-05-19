Locally Shot "Hay Fever" Gains Two More Showings

Since the premiere had been sold out for several weeks at Marquee Pullman Square, Alchemy Theatre has partnered with both the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District and Heritage Station / Huntington CVB to have two more showings of the film. The first, at Ritter Park on Friday, May 21st and the second at Heritage Station on Wednesday, May 26th, both at 8PM.





Tickets are also on sale for Alchemy's next major production, the 4th Annual West Virginia Shakespeare Festival, where they will be producing two shows this year - an all-female cast of the Greek play Antigone, and the hilarious comedy The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged). The festival will also offer a plethora of speakers, workshops, performances, vendors and more this year, due in part to a generous grant from the WV Humanities Council. The festival is also still looking for sponsors and vendors, so if you or someone you know would like to support education and live theatre in our area, or would like to be a vendor at the festival, please don't hesitate to contact Alchemy Theatre at Hay Fever, adapted and directed by Stephen Vance for the screen from the original Noel Coward stage play, is a comedy of manners shot locally in Huntington at the Coin Harvey House on 3rd Avenue. The film used all local talent and crew to create this one-of-a-kind experience. Alchemy received a CARES grant from the state of West Virginia, as well as a sponsorship from Dutch Miller to bring this film to life, and Mickey St. Clair graciously allowed Alchemy to shoot the film in the Coin Harvey House at 1305 3rd Avenue in Huntington. The two new showings are Friday, May 21st, in the green space by the new picnic shelter (Shelter #2), at the corner of 12th Street and 13th Avenue at Ritter Park in Huntington. Be sure to bring a chair or picnic blanket for this one! The show starts at 8PM and tickets are $10 each and can be purchased on the website. This is an outdoor showing.The second additional showing will be part of Heritage Station's ARTS NIGHT OUT on Wednesday, May 26th on the patio at Heritage Station, 210 11th Street in Huntington. Reserve your spot for that 8PM show on the website as well! This is also an outdoor showing.Tickets are also on sale for Alchemy's next major production, the 4th Annual West Virginia Shakespeare Festival, where they will be producing two shows this year - an all-female cast of the Greek play Antigone, and the hilarious comedy The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged). The festival will also offer a plethora of speakers, workshops, performances, vendors and more this year, due in part to a generous grant from the WV Humanities Council. The festival is also still looking for sponsors and vendors, so if you or someone you know would like to support education and live theatre in our area, or would like to be a vendor at the festival, please don't hesitate to contact Alchemy Theatre at AlchemyTheatreWV@gmail.com