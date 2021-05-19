Most read
COVID-19 Vaccine Available at Select Marshall Health Locations
At the Marshall University Medical Center, located at 1600 Medical Center Drive, vaccines are available at:
Marshall Family Medicine offers the Moderna (18 and older), Johnson & Johnson (18 and older) and Pfizer (12 and older) vaccines by appointment only. To schedule, call 304-691-1100.
Marshall Pediatrics offers the Pfizer vaccine to ages 12 to 18 by appointment only. To schedule, call 304-691-1300.
Marshall Pharmacy offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to ages 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. No appointment necessary.
At the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center, located at 1249 15th Street, Marshall Internal Medicine offers the Moderna (18 and older), Johnson & Johnson (18 and older) and Pfizer (12 and older) vaccines by appointment only. To schedule, call 304-691-1000.
Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Vaccine distribution is subject to continued availability.
For specific questions, please contact the Marshall Pharmacy at 304-691-6879 (MURx) to speak with a pharmacist or contact your primary care provider. Additional information is also available at https://www.marshallhealth.org/coronavirus.