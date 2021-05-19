COVID-19 Vaccine Available at Select Marshall Health Locations

Huntington – The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to patients and community members at several Marshall Health clinic and pharmacy locations in Huntington.

At the Marshall University Medical Center, located at 1600 Medical Center Drive, vaccines are available at:

Marshall Family Medicine offers the Moderna (18 and older), Johnson & Johnson (18 and older) and Pfizer (12 and older) vaccines by appointment only. To schedule, call 304-691-1100.

Marshall Pediatrics offers the Pfizer vaccine to ages 12 to 18 by appointment only. To schedule, call 304-691-1300.

Marshall Pharmacy offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to ages 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. No appointment necessary.

At the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center, located at 1249 15th Street, Marshall Internal Medicine offers the Moderna (18 and older), Johnson & Johnson (18 and older) and Pfizer (12 and older) vaccines by appointment only. To schedule, call 304-691-1000.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Vaccine distribution is subject to continued availability.

For specific questions, please contact the Marshall Pharmacy at 304-691-6879 (MURx) to speak with a pharmacist or contact your primary care provider. Additional information is also available at https://www.marshallhealth.org/coronavirus.