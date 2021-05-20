May 19 Huntington Police Department Incident Report

 Thursday, May 20, 2021 - 07:40

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents:

HPD21-02232 05/19/2021 Battery; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
CCSO21-0774 05/19/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-02235 05/19/2021 Disorderly Conduct; INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES Open
HPD21-02231 05/19/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-02230 05/19/2021 B & E Auto; Petit Larceny Open
VHPD21-02229 05/19/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
CCSO21-0773 05/19/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-02228 05/19/2021 Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-02227 05/19/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-02226 05/19/2021 Domestic Battery Open
HPD21-02225 05/19/2021 DUI - 3rd Offense; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
MPD21-0181 05/19/2021 Driving SRL; No Insurance; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Paraphernalia Open
HPD21-02224 05/19/2021 obstructing traffic (street) Open
HPD21-02223 05/19/2021 Fugitive From Justice Closed
CCSO21-0772 05/19/2021 Fraudulent use of a credit card - value of $1000 or more Open
HPD21-02222 05/19/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
CCSOI21-0771 05/19/2021   Closed
CCSOI21-0770 05/19/2021   Closed
CCSOI21-0769 05/19/2021   Closed
HPD21-02221 05/19/2021 Trespass in Structure or Conveyance Closed
CCSOI21-0768 05/19/2021   Closed
CCSOI21-0767 05/19/2021   Closed
CCSOI21-0765 05/19/2021   Closed
CCSO21-0766 05/19/2021 Assault Closed
HPD21-02219 05/19/2021   Open
HPD21-02220 05/19/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Closed
CCSO21-0764 05/19/2021 Domestic Assault Closed
HPD21-02218 05/19/2021 B & E Auto Open
MPD21-0180 05/19/2021 information report Open