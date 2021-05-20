Most read
May 19 Huntington Police Department Incident Report
|HPD21-02232
|05/19/2021
|Battery; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|CCSO21-0774
|05/19/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-02235
|05/19/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES
|Open
|HPD21-02231
|05/19/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-02230
|05/19/2021
|B & E Auto; Petit Larceny
|Open
|VHPD21-02229
|05/19/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|CCSO21-0773
|05/19/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-02228
|05/19/2021
|Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-02227
|05/19/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-02226
|05/19/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|HPD21-02225
|05/19/2021
|DUI - 3rd Offense; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|MPD21-0181
|05/19/2021
|Driving SRL; No Insurance; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Paraphernalia
|Open
|HPD21-02224
|05/19/2021
|obstructing traffic (street)
|Open
|HPD21-02223
|05/19/2021
|Fugitive From Justice
|Closed
|CCSO21-0772
|05/19/2021
|Fraudulent use of a credit card - value of $1000 or more
|Open
|HPD21-02222
|05/19/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|CCSOI21-0771
|05/19/2021
|Closed
|CCSOI21-0770
|05/19/2021
|Closed
|CCSOI21-0769
|05/19/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-02221
|05/19/2021
|Trespass in Structure or Conveyance
|Closed
|CCSOI21-0768
|05/19/2021
|Closed
|CCSOI21-0767
|05/19/2021
|Closed
|CCSOI21-0765
|05/19/2021
|Closed
|CCSO21-0766
|05/19/2021
|Assault
|Closed
|HPD21-02219
|05/19/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02220
|05/19/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS
|Closed
|CCSO21-0764
|05/19/2021
|Domestic Assault
|Closed
|HPD21-02218
|05/19/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|MPD21-0180
|05/19/2021
|information report
|Open