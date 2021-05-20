May 19 Huntington Police Department Incident Report

HPD21-02232 05/19/2021 Battery; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed

CCSO21-0774 05/19/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed

HPD21-02235 05/19/2021 Disorderly Conduct; INTOXICATION OR DRINKING IN PUBLIC PLACES Open

HPD21-02231 05/19/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open

HPD21-02230 05/19/2021 B & E Auto; Petit Larceny Open

VHPD21-02229 05/19/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open

CCSO21-0773 05/19/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open

HPD21-02228 05/19/2021 Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Misdemeanor Open

HPD21-02227 05/19/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed

HPD21-02226 05/19/2021 Domestic Battery Open

HPD21-02225 05/19/2021 DUI - 3rd Offense; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed

MPD21-0181 05/19/2021 Driving SRL; No Insurance; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Paraphernalia Open

HPD21-02224 05/19/2021 obstructing traffic (street) Open

HPD21-02223 05/19/2021 Fugitive From Justice Closed

CCSO21-0772 05/19/2021 Fraudulent use of a credit card - value of $1000 or more Open

HPD21-02222 05/19/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open

CCSOI21-0771 05/19/2021 Closed

CCSOI21-0770 05/19/2021 Closed

CCSOI21-0769 05/19/2021 Closed

HPD21-02221 05/19/2021 Trespass in Structure or Conveyance Closed

CCSOI21-0768 05/19/2021 Closed

CCSOI21-0767 05/19/2021 Closed

CCSOI21-0765 05/19/2021 Closed

CCSO21-0766 05/19/2021 Assault Closed

HPD21-02219 05/19/2021 Open

HPD21-02220 05/19/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Closed

CCSO21-0764 05/19/2021 Domestic Assault Closed

HPD21-02218 05/19/2021 B & E Auto Open