"Cruella," "Quiet Place II," Early Sneak Peak May 27; WV Marquee Cinema Showtimes May 21-28

Since major studios have "skipped" this weekend, we will have to be content with Thursday May 27 early sneak peaks at "A Quiet Place II" and "Cruella," which open on a daily schedule May 28. The advance showings start in the 6 and 7 p.m. range on Thursday May 27.

BECKLEY, WV

Cruella (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 6:00 PM



A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM



Dream Horse (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Sat: 12:25, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Sun: 12:25, 3:45, 6:45

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45



Scoob! (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 5:00, 7:30

Sat & Sun: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:30

Mon - Thu: 5:00, 7:30



Finding You (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:25

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:25

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Profile (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20



Spiral: SAW (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 5:00, 7:20, 9:45

Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 5:00, 7:20, 9:45

Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 5:00, 7:20

Mon - Thu: 5:00, 7:20



Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Here Today (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:45, 9:35

Sat: 9:30 PM

Sun: 12:45 PM

Mon & Tue: 3:45, 6:45

Thu: 3:45 PM



Wrath of Man (R) Reserved

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



Separation (R) Reserved

Fri: 4:20, 7:15, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:15, 9:50

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:15



Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train (R) Reserved; dubbed; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:00 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:00 PM

Mon - Thu: 3:00 PM



Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train (R) Reserved; subtitled; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 6:00, 9:00

Sat: 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Sun: 3:00, 6:00

Mon - Thu: 6:00 PM



Mortal Kombat (R) Reserved

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10



The Unholy (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:15, 6:55, 9:20

Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 6:55, 9:20

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 6:55

Mon - Wed: 4:15, 6:55



Godzilla vs Kong (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:55

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:55

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



Nobody (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 9:55 PM



Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:35

Sat: 12:30, 3:35, 6:35, 9:35

Sun: 12:30, 3:35, 6:35

Mon - Thu: 3:35, 6:35



Fast & Furious (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 7:00 PM



Trading Places (R) FBC21; Reserved

Sun: 3:45, 6:45

Wed: 3:45, 6:45

TRIADELPHIA, WV

Cruella (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Thu: 6:00 PM



A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM



Scoob! (PG) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 5:00, 7:30

Sat & Sun: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:30

Tue: 8:00 PM

Thu: 8:00 PM



Finding You (PG) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:25

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:25

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Tue: 7:35 PM

Thu: 7:35 PM



Profile (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Tue: 7:30 PM

Thu: 7:30 PM



Spiral: SAW (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 5:00, 7:20, 9:45

Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 5:00, 7:20, 9:45

Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 5:00, 7:20

Tue: 7:15 PM

Thu: 7:15 PM



Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Tue: 7:50 PM

Thu: 7:50 PM



Wrath of Man (R)

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue: 6:50 PM

Thu: 6:50 PM



Separation (R)

Fri: 4:20, 7:15, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:15, 9:50

Sun: 1:20 PM

Tue: 7:10 PM

Thu: 7:10 PM



Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train (R) dubbed; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:00 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:00 PM

Tue: 7:15 PM



Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train (R) subtitled; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 9:40 PM

Sat: 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Sun: 3:00, 6:00



Mortal Kombat (R)

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue: 6:30 PM

Thu: 6:30 PM



The Girl Who Believes In Miracles (PG)

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:40

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:40

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Tue: 6:45 PM



The Unholy (PG-13)

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue: 7:40 PM

Thu: 7:40 PM



Godzilla vs Kong (PG-13)

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:55

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:55

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Tue: 7:10 PM

Thu: 7:10 PM



Nobody (R)

Fri & Sat: 9:45 PM



Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)

Fri: 3:00, 6:00, 8:50

Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50

Sun: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00

Tue: 6:40 PM

Thu: 6:40 PM



Tom & Jerry (PG)

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Tue: 7:20 PM

Thu: 7:20 PM



Trading Places (R) FBC21

Sun: 3:50, 7:00

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

Scoob! (PG) Action; Language; Rude Humor; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 5:00, 7:30, 9:50

Sun: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:30



Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) Language; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00



Wrath of Man (R) Language; Pervasive language; Sexual References; Violence

Fri & Sat: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



Godzilla vs Kong (PG-13) Brief Language; Creature Terror; Intense Action Violence

Fri & Sat: 6:10, 8:55

Sun: 6:10 PM



Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)

Fri & Sat: 3:30 PM

Sun: 12:30, 3:30

HUNTINGTON, WV

Cruella (PG-13) Some Thematic Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 6:00 PM



A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) Bloody Images; Disturbing Images; Terror; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM



Dream Horse (PG) Language; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Sat: 12:25, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Sun: 12:25, 3:45, 6:45

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45



Scoob! (PG) Action; Language; Rude Humor; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 5:00, 7:30, 9:50

Sat: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:30, 9:50

Sun: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:30

Mon - Thu: 5:00, 7:30



Finding You (PG) Language; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:25

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:25

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Profile (R) Disturbing Images; Language; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20



Spiral: SAW (R) Bloody Images; Brief Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Pervasive language; Sexual References; Terror; Torture; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 5:00, 7:20, 9:30

Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 5:00, 7:20, 9:30

Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 5:00, 7:20

Mon - Thu: 5:00, 7:20



Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) Language; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Here Today (PG-13) Language; Sexual References

Fri: 3:30, 9:40

Sat: 12:05, 3:30, 6:40, 9:40

Sun: 12:05, 3:30, 6:40

Mon - Wed: 3:30, 6:40

Thu: 3:30 PM



Wrath of Man (R) Language; Pervasive language; Sexual References; Violence

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:10

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:10

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:15



Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train (R) Bloody Images; Language; subtitled; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 6:00, 9:00

Sat: 3:00, 6:00, 9:00

Sun: 3:00, 6:00

Mon - Thu: 6:00 PM



Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train (R) Bloody Images; Violence; dubbed; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:00 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:00 PM

Mon - Thu: 3:00 PM



Mortal Kombat (R) Crude Comments; Language; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10



The Unholy (PG-13) Language; Terror; Violence

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Wed: 4:10, 7:10



Godzilla vs Kong (PG-13) Brief Language; Creature Terror; Intense Action Violence

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:55

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:55

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



Nobody (R) Action; Bloody Images; Brief Drug Use; Language; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout

Fri: 4:50, 7:20, 9:45

Sat: 12:00, 2:25, 4:50, 7:20, 9:45

Sun: 12:00, 2:25, 4:50, 7:20

Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:20



Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)

Fri: 3:00, 6:00, 8:50

Sat: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00, 8:50

Sun: 12:00, 3:00, 6:00

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 6:00



Tom & Jerry (PG) Brief Language; Cartoon Violence; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30



Trading Places (R) Alcohol Use; Drug Use; FBC21; Language; Nudity; Rude Humor; Sexual Material; Sexual Situations; Smoking; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:30

Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:30

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45

CHARLESTON, WV

Cruella (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 6:00 PM



Cruella (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 6:00 PM



A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM



A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM



Dream Horse (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Sat: 12:25, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45

Sun: 12:25, 3:45, 6:45

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45



Scoob! (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 2:30, 5:00, 7:30

Sat & Sun: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:30

Mon - Thu: 2:30, 5:00, 7:30



Finding You (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:25

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:25

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Profile (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20



Spiral: SAW (R) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 2:30, 5:00, 7:20, 9:45

Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 5:00, 7:20, 9:45

Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 5:00, 7:20

Mon - Wed: 2:30, 5:00, 7:20

Thu: 2:30 PM



Spiral: SAW (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:15

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30



Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Wrath of Man (R) MXC; Reserved

Fri & Sat: 6:50, 9:40

Sun - Wed: 6:50 PM



Wrath of Man (R) Reserved

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:10

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:10

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:15



Separation (R) Reserved

Fri: 4:20, 7:15, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:15, 9:50

Sun: 1:20 PM

Mon & Tue: 4:20, 7:15

Thu: 3:00 PM



Mortal Kombat (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 9:50 PM

Mon - Wed: 3:45, 6:45

Thu: 3:45 PM



Godzilla vs Kong (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:10, 9:30

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:55

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) MXC; Reserved

Fri: 3:00 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:00, 3:00

Mon - Thu: 3:00 PM



Trading Places (R) FBC21; Reserved

Sun: 4:00, 7:00

Wed: 4:00, 7:00

WYTHEVILLE, VA

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) Bloody Images; Disturbing Images; Terror; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM



Scoob! (PG) Action; Language; Rude Humor; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 5:00, 7:30

Sat & Sun: 12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:30

Tue: 7:30 PM

Thu: 7:30 PM



Spiral: SAW (R) Bloody Images; Brief Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Pervasive language; Sexual References; Terror; Torture; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 5:00, 7:20, 9:45

Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 5:00, 7:20, 9:45

Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 5:00, 7:20

Tue: 7:20 PM

Thu: 7:20 PM



Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) Language; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Tue: 7:00 PM

Thu: 7:00 PM



Wrath of Man (R) Language; Pervasive language; Sexual References; Violence

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue: 6:50 PM

Thu: 6:50 PM



Mortal Kombat (R) Crude Comments; Language; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 4:10, 9:50

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue: 7:10 PM



The Girl Who Believes In Miracles (PG) Brief Fight; Brief Smoking; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Tue: 6:45 PM

Thu: 6:45 PM



Godzilla vs Kong (PG-13) Brief Language; Creature Terror; Intense Action Violence

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:55

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:55

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Tue: 6:35 PM

Thu: 6:35 PM



Nobody (R) Action; Bloody Images; Brief Drug Use; Language; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout

Fri & Sat: 9:50 PM



Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:10

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:10

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Tue: 6:40 PM

Thu: 6:40 PM