Cabell County Board Approves Pay Raise for Service and Professional Employees

As part of the district’s fiscal year 2022 budget, the Cabell County Board of Education has approved Superintendent Ryan Saxe’s recommendation that all district employees receive a pay raise effective July 1, 2021.

“Throughout the pandemic, our service and professional employees have shown tireless dedication to our students and their families,” says Dr. Saxe. “Our staff answered the call to move learning completely online nearly overnight. They worked daily to meet our students’ academic, nutritional, and social and emotional needs while they were away. And, when we were able to establish a plan for attending school safely, they were among the first in the state to return to the classroom for the well-being of Cabell County’s children.”

Superintendent Saxe says as the district focuses its efforts on post pandemic recovery, it is committed to providing high quality learning experiences beyond the traditional school day with afterschool programs and robust summer learning opportunities. However, he says providing high quality learning experiences is only part of the equation to the district’s post pandemic success.

“We must also be prepared to retain our high-quality employees through high quality professional learning opportunities and improved compensation benefits. In addition, we must also be able to recruit the best to Cabell County. Making sure our school district salaries are competitive with neighboring counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio is vital.”