Big Movies are Back. Here's a Tentative Line up
JUNE 4
Spirit Untamed
Samaritan
JUNE 11
In the Heights
Queen Bees
JUNE 16
Hitman's Bodyguard's Wife
JUNE 18
Peter Rabbit: The Runaway
The Sparks Brothers
JUNE 25
Blue Bayou
F9
JUNE 3O
Zola
JULY 2
The Forever Purge
JULY 9
Black Widow
July 16
Escape Room 2
Night House
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
Space Jam a New Legacy
July 23
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
Old
Snake Eyes
June 30
Green Knight
Jungle Cruise
Stillwater
AUG 6
The Suicide Squad
AUG 13
Don't Breathe Sequel
Free Guy
Respect
Untitled Blumhouse Project
Untitled Russo Brothers Family Film
AUG 20
Paw Patrol
The Protege
AUG 27
The Beatles Get Back
Candyman
SEPT 3
Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings
Also on the fall schedule Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Adams Family 2, Dune, No Time to Die, Halloween Kills, The Eternals, Ghostbusters Afterlife, Top Gun Maverick, West Side Story, Spiderman No Way Home