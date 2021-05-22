May 21 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, May 22, 2021 - 08:45

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents:

HPD21-02265 05/21/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-02266 05/21/2021 Recovered Stolen Auto Open
HPD21-02264 05/21/2021 information report Open
HPD21-02262 05/21/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
CCSO21-0779 05/21/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-0778 05/21/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-02261 05/21/2021 Domestic Battery Open
HPD21-02259 05/21/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-02260 05/21/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
MPD21-0182 05/21/2021 Display of Registration plate; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution Open
HPD21-02263 05/21/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-0780 05/21/2021   Closed
CHPD21-02258 05/21/2021   Open
HPD21-02258 05/21/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-02256 05/21/2021 Shoplifting Closed