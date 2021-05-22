Most read
- May 19 Huntington Police Department Incident Report
- May 21 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Big Movies are Back. Here's a Tentative Line up
- Cabell County Board Approves Pay Raise for Service and Professional Employees
- Metro Valley Winners of Kids Kick Opioids Contest
- May 17 Huntington Police Department Incident Report
- IMAGES: Huntington Municipal Development Authority Tours City
- "Cruella," "Quiet Place II," Early Sneak Peak May 27; WV Marquee Cinema Showtimes May 21-28
May 21 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-02265
|05/21/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-02266
|05/21/2021
|Recovered Stolen Auto
|Open
|HPD21-02264
|05/21/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-02262
|05/21/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CCSO21-0779
|05/21/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-0778
|05/21/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-02261
|05/21/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|HPD21-02259
|05/21/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-02260
|05/21/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|MPD21-0182
|05/21/2021
|Display of Registration plate; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|HPD21-02263
|05/21/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-0780
|05/21/2021
|Closed
|CHPD21-02258
|05/21/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02258
|05/21/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-02256
|05/21/2021
|Shoplifting
|Closed