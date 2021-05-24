May 23 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Monday, May 24, 2021 - 17:20

The Huntington Police Department release the following information on recent incidents:

HPD21-02294 05/23/2021 Disorderly Conduct; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor Closed
CCSO21-0793 05/23/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-0792 05/23/2021 Improper Registration; Insurance Required; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-0791 05/23/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-0789 05/23/2021 Domestic Battery Open
CCSO21-0790 05/23/2021 61-2-9D Strangulation Closed
HPD21-02293 05/23/2021 Trespass in Structure or Conveyance Closed
HPD21-02292 05/23/2021 Possession of Marijuana Closed
HPD21-02291 05/23/2021 Trespass in Structure or Conveyance Closed
HPD21-02290 05/23/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-0788 05/23/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-02289 05/23/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-02288 05/23/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Fraudulent schemes Open
HPD21-02287 05/23/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
HPD21-02285 05/23/2021 THROWING OR SCATTERING GARBAGE OR RUBBISH Closed
HPD21-02284 05/23/2021 Paraphernalia; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-02286 05/23/2021 Deceased Person Closed
CCSO21-0787 05/23/2021 Sexual abuse in the third degree Open