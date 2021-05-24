May 23 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

Most read
|HPD21-02294
|05/23/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor
|Closed
|CCSO21-0793
|05/23/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-0792
|05/23/2021
|Improper Registration; Insurance Required; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-0791
|05/23/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-0789
|05/23/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|CCSO21-0790
|05/23/2021
|61-2-9D Strangulation
|Closed
|HPD21-02293
|05/23/2021
|Trespass in Structure or Conveyance
|Closed
|HPD21-02292
|05/23/2021
|Possession of Marijuana
|Closed
|HPD21-02291
|05/23/2021
|Trespass in Structure or Conveyance
|Closed
|HPD21-02290
|05/23/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-0788
|05/23/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-02289
|05/23/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-02288
|05/23/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Fraudulent schemes
|Open
|HPD21-02287
|05/23/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-02285
|05/23/2021
|THROWING OR SCATTERING GARBAGE OR RUBBISH
|Closed
|HPD21-02284
|05/23/2021
|Paraphernalia; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02286
|05/23/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|CCSO21-0787
|05/23/2021
|Sexual abuse in the third degree
|Open