Arts Night Out at Heritage Station on Wednesday, May 26th

It's been a long year here in Huntington and everywhere. We've lost a lot, learned a lot, and have ultimately come together to support each other. Join us on Wednesday, May 26th, 6 pm - 9 pm at Heritage Station to celebrate the local arts scene with a rebooted Arts Night Out.

Huntington Fiction Factory will host Huntington's inaugural Literary Laureate Daniel J. O'Malley discussing narrative writing. The Red Caboose will host a pop-up by Barboursville artist Sassa Wilkes. Sassa will offer prints from her Badass Women series and her new line of LGBTQIA pride shirts.

Nomada Bakery will be open throughout the evening for dinner, drinks, and pastries plus they will host a pop-up by Hill Tree Roastery.

At 8 pm the back patio will be the site of a screening of Alchemy Theatre Troupe's film Hay Fever. Full Circle Gifts & Goods will host a unique photobooth experience with local photographer Most Exalted. We're so excited to restart Arts Night Out, " says co-organizer Raine Klover, "We are offering a mix of indoor and outdoor activities to ensure we have enough space for social distancing and we have something for everyone. Downtown Huntington is coming alive again and we're glad to be a part of that rebirth." Heritage Station is located at 210 11th Street in the heart of downtown Huntington. Arts Night Out is always free and open to the public.

At 7 pm, Huntington Fiction Factory and Sheila Redling will host writer and Marshall professor Daniel J. O'Malley in the Visitors Center community room. Daniel lives in Huntington with his wife, the poet and writer Mary Beth Ferda, and their two children. His fiction has appeared in Best American Short Stories, Granta, Gulf Coast, Subtropics, Alaska Quarterly Review, and Ninth Letter, among other publications, and been recorded for broadcast on NPR’s Selected Shorts.

In 2020 his story “Simon” was a finalist for the Sunday Times Audible Short Story Award. He earned an MFA in fiction from the University of Florida and currently teaches in the English Department at Marshall University. Recently he was named Huntington’s inaugural Literary Laureate.

Theater groups and other live performance organizations faced unique challenges during the past year. Alchemy Theatre Troupe pivoted from live performance and instead created a unique made-in-Huntington film based on Noel Coward's Hay Fever. The film was shot at the historic Coin Harvey House. This is a free performance however RSVPs are requested. Visit their website (https://www.alchemytheatretroupe.org) to reserve your seat.

While you're here, plan to visit all the shops at Heritage Station: Birds of a Feather Boutique, Full Circle Gifts & Goods, The Historic Hippie, Nomada Bakery, The Red Caboose, and Taps at Heritage. Other tenants at Heritage Station include Haute Wick Social, Brown Dog Yoga, and All About You Hair and Nail Salon. Arts Night Out is a multidisciplinary arts event that occurs at Heritage Station in the heart of downtown Huntington the last Wednesday of every month. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ArtsNightOutWV/ for more information. You may also contact Raine Klover at 304-525-7333 or raine@visithuntingtonwv.org or Sheila Redling at sgredling@gmail.com.