Huntington Police Ask for Help Locating Infant

The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Angel Nichole Overstreet, a three-month-old, white, infant girl with blue eyes and dark-colored hair with a reddish tint.

Angel has a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck. Her whereabouts cannot be confirmed since approximately May 8, 2021. Anyone who has information regarding Angel's whereabouts is advised to immediately call 911. Anyone with general information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420.

Representatives of West Virginia Child Protective Services (CPS) contacted the Police Department on Monday, May 24, stating they had been asked to follow-up with Angel's father, Shannon Overstreet, regarding custody issues stemming from Kentucky.

CPS representatives also stated Shannon told them he had turned Angel over to CPS approximately two weeks earlier. At this time, investigators are unable to substantiate a custody exchange between Shannon and the two described CPS workers.

The Police Department is working with CPS officials in West Virginia and Kentucky officials to locate Angel.