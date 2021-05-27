Most read
May 26 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-0816
|05/26/2021
|Assisting Outside Agency
|Open
|MPD21-0188
|05/26/2021
|First and Second Degree Murder
|Open
|CCSO21-0815
|05/26/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|HPD21-02358
|05/26/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|HPD21-02356
|05/26/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|CCSO21-0817
|05/26/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-02355
|05/26/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|MPD21-0187
|05/26/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|HPD21-02353
|05/26/2021
|Child Abuse Resulting in Injury
|Open
|HPD21-02354
|05/26/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-02350
|05/26/2021
|Domestic Assault
|Open
|HPD21-02349
|05/26/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-02352
|05/26/2021
|Battery
|Open
|HPD21-02351
|05/26/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02348
|05/26/2021
|B & E Auto
|Closed
|HPD21-02347
|05/26/2021
|DUI less than .150; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-0814
|05/26/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02346
|05/26/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-02345
|05/26/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance; Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02357
|05/26/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|CCSO21-0813
|05/26/2021
|SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-02344
|05/26/2021
|48 hour Parking Violation
|Closed
|HPD21-02342
|05/26/2021
|Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Petit Larceny; Tresspassing
|Open
|HPD21-02343
|05/26/2021
|Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000
|Open
|HPD21-02341
|05/26/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-02340
|05/26/2021
|Fugitive From Justice
|Closed
|HPD21-02338
|05/26/2021
|information report
|Closed
|HPD21-02339
|05/26/2021
|B & E Auto; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02336
|05/26/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS
|Closed
|CCSO21-0818
|05/26/2021
|Falsely reporting an emergency incident
|Open