May 26 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

CCSO21-0816 05/26/2021 Assisting Outside Agency Open

MPD21-0188 05/26/2021 First and Second Degree Murder Open

CCSO21-0815 05/26/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open

HPD21-02358 05/26/2021 runaway juvenile Open

HPD21-02356 05/26/2021 B & E Auto Open

CCSO21-0817 05/26/2021 Closed

HPD21-02355 05/26/2021 Deceased Person Closed

MPD21-0187 05/26/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Open

HPD21-02353 05/26/2021 Child Abuse Resulting in Injury Open

HPD21-02354 05/26/2021 TRESPASS Closed

HPD21-02350 05/26/2021 Domestic Assault Open

HPD21-02349 05/26/2021 Domestic Battery Closed

HPD21-02352 05/26/2021 Battery Open

HPD21-02351 05/26/2021 Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-02348 05/26/2021 B & E Auto Closed

HPD21-02347 05/26/2021 DUI less than .150; Warrant Service/Execution Closed

CCSO21-0814 05/26/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed

HPD21-02346 05/26/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open

HPD21-02345 05/26/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution Closed

HPD21-02357 05/26/2021 B & E Auto Open

CCSO21-0813 05/26/2021 SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed

HPD21-02344 05/26/2021 48 hour Parking Violation Closed

HPD21-02342 05/26/2021 Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Petit Larceny; Tresspassing Open

HPD21-02343 05/26/2021 Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000 Open

HPD21-02341 05/26/2021 Petit Larceny Closed

HPD21-02340 05/26/2021 Fugitive From Justice Closed

HPD21-02338 05/26/2021 information report Closed

HPD21-02339 05/26/2021 B & E Auto; Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-02336 05/26/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Closed