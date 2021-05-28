Most read
9th Street Concert Series Live
9th Street Live Schedule
Schedule Subject to Change
Friday, May 28, 2021 - Of the Dell with Cutler Station
Friday, June 4, 2021 - Brad Goodall with Shelem
Friday, June 11, 2021 – Santa Cruz
Friday, June 18, 2021 – One Foot
Friday, June 25, 2021 - TBD
Friday, July 2, 2021 - Joslyn & The Sweet Compression
Friday, July 9, 2021 - William Matheny with Darrin Hacquard
Friday, July 16, 2021 - The Settlement
Friday, July 23, 2021 - Jake Dunn & the Blackbirds with Cole Chaney
Friday, July 30, 2021 – Big Planet
Friday, August 6, 2021 - The MFB
Friday, August 13, 2021 - Ona with Corduroy Brown
Friday, August 20, 2021 – Oakwood Road Band
Friday, August 27, 2021 - Madhouse
Friday, September 3, 2021 - Huntington Music and Arts Fest Night featuring the Buffalo Wabs with Chocolate 4 Wheeler