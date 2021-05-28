9th Street Concert Series Live

 Friday, May 28, 2021 - 00:22 Updated 35 min ago

“9th Street Live” will will take place every Friday through Labor Day Weekend on 9th Street in Huntington in between 3rd and 4th avenues.

9th Street Live Schedule

Schedule Subject to Change


Friday, May 28, 2021 - Of the Dell with Cutler Station

Friday, June 4, 2021 - Brad Goodall with Shelem

Friday, June 11, 2021 – Santa Cruz

Friday, June 18, 2021 – One Foot

Friday, June 25, 2021 - TBD

Friday, July 2, 2021 - Joslyn & The Sweet Compression

Friday, July 9, 2021 - William Matheny with Darrin Hacquard

Friday, July 16, 2021 - The Settlement

Friday, July 23, 2021 - Jake Dunn & the Blackbirds with Cole Chaney

Friday, July 30, 2021 – Big Planet

Friday, August 6, 2021 - The MFB

Friday, August 13, 2021 - Ona with Corduroy Brown

Friday, August 20, 2021 – Oakwood Road Band

Friday, August 27, 2021 - Madhouse

Friday, September 3, 2021 - Huntington Music and Arts Fest Night featuring the Buffalo Wabs with Chocolate 4 Wheeler