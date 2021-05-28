Pullman Plaza Thursday Concert Series

iHeartRadio announced the lineup for the Heiner’s Dutch Miller Summer Concert Series that takes place right here at Pullman Square! The fun kicks off Thursday, June 3rd from 6-9 pm with Chase Jobe and Eldorodo!

This year’s lineup featuring My Only Cab Ride (June 10); Rick Huckaby (July 29), Jeremy McComb, & Corduroy Brown (June 17), Carter Miller, Short & Company (June 24,) City Heat The Band (July 1), Shelby Lore Music (July 8), Ultra Sound (July 15), Jamie Baxter, PAUL PACE (July 22) , Billy Drysdale (July 29), Souls of the Wounded (Aug. 5), 4th Wish (Aug 12), A Little Bit More (Aug 19), Barry Frazee (Aug 26), Jason Mays Band (Sept 2) , and The Whipps! (Sept 9).