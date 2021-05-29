Most read
May 28 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-0825
|05/28/2021
|Arson - Attempt to commit arson, 4th degree
|Open
|HPD21-02389
|05/28/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02388
|05/28/2021
|obstructing traffic (street)
|Closed
|HPD21-02387
|05/28/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02386
|05/28/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|MPD21-0190
|05/28/2021
|DUI greater than .150; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Open
|HPD21-02385
|05/28/2021
|Failure to Appear - CAPIAS
|Closed
|CCSO21-0824
|05/28/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02382
|05/28/2021
|Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000; Robbery - 1st Degree
|Open
|CCSO21-0823
|05/28/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-02383
|05/28/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-02381
|05/28/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|CCSOI21-0822
|05/28/2021
|Closed
|CCSO21-0826
|05/28/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-02384
|05/28/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|CCSO21-0821
|05/28/2021
|Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person; Underage Consumption
|Closed
|CCSOC21-0820
|05/28/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02380
|05/28/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02379
|05/28/2021
|Fraudulent schemes
|Open
|HPD21-02378
|05/28/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02377
|05/28/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed