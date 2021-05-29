May 28 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Saturday, May 29, 2021 - 08:40

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents:

CCSO21-0825 05/28/2021 Arson - Attempt to commit arson, 4th degree Open
HPD21-02389 05/28/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02388 05/28/2021 obstructing traffic (street) Closed
HPD21-02387 05/28/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02386 05/28/2021 Petit Larceny Open
MPD21-0190 05/28/2021 DUI greater than .150; SRL-Miscellaneous Open
HPD21-02385 05/28/2021 Failure to Appear - CAPIAS Closed
CCSO21-0824 05/28/2021   Open
HPD21-02382 05/28/2021 Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000; Robbery - 1st Degree Open
CCSO21-0823 05/28/2021   Closed
HPD21-02383 05/28/2021 B & E Auto Open
HPD21-02381 05/28/2021 B & E Auto Open
CCSOI21-0822 05/28/2021   Closed
CCSO21-0826 05/28/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-02384 05/28/2021 Deceased Person Open
CCSO21-0821 05/28/2021 Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person; Underage Consumption Closed
CCSOC21-0820 05/28/2021   Open
HPD21-02380 05/28/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Grand Larceny Open
HPD21-02379 05/28/2021 Fraudulent schemes Open
HPD21-02378 05/28/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02377 05/28/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed