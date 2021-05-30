Most read
OPINION: John W. Whitehead - Drivers Beware: The Deadly Perils of Blank Check Traffic Stops
For better or worse, from the moment you’re pulled over, you’re at the mercy of law enforcement officers who have almost absolute discretion to decide who is a threat, what constitutes resistance, and how harshly they can deal with the citizens they were appointed to “serve and protect.”
This is what I call “blank check policing,” in which the police get to call all of the shots.
So if you’re nervous about traffic stops, you have every reason to be.
Read more at The Rutherford Institute
John W. Whitehead is founder and president of The Rutherford Institute,a Charlotteville, Va.-based civil liberties defense organization. He is the author of four books, including Battlefield America: The War on the American People, and host of the Freedom Under Fire podcast.