May 29 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
INCIDENTS -
- HPD21-02390 05/29/21 00:00 - 4306 Hughes St./B & E Auto.
- HPD21-02389 05/28/21 20:40 - 2310 Marcum Terrance/Petit Larceny; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor.
- HPD21-02388 05/28/21 20:42 - 16TH Street Rd/Obstructing traffic (street).
- HPD21-02387 05/28/21 11:30 - 1649 Washington Blvd./Petit Larceny.
- HPD21-02385 05/28/21 15:11 - Madison Ave./W. 10th St./Failure to Appear - Capias.
- HPD21-02384 05/28/21 11:11 - 901 5th Ave./Deceased Person.
- HPD21-02383 05/28/21 12:00 - 100 Buffington St./B & E Auto.
- HPD21-02381 05/28/21 09:00 - 1235 6th Ave./B & E Auto.
- HPD21-02380 05/27/21 17:00 - 731 31st St./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Grand Larceny.
- HPD21-02379 04/22/21 08:00 - 1204 Hal Greer Blvd./Fraudulent schemes.
- HPD21-02378 05/27/21 02:00 - 1349 6th Ave./Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Petit Larceny.
- HPD21-02377 05/28/21 07:09 - 4 Washington Square/Warrant Service/Execution
ARRESTS -
- HPD21-02392 05/29/21 05:15 - CASEY, MARGERY 940 27th St./Threats of terrorist acts.
- HPD21-02385 05/28/21 15:11 - SKAGGS, ROY Madison Ave/ W. 10th St./Failure to Appear - Capias.
- HPD21-02377 05/28/21 07:09 - EPLION, BRANDY 4 Washington Square/Warrant Service/Execution