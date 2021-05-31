May 30 Huntington Police Department Arrest and Incident Report

 Monday, May 31, 2021 - 08:50

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent arrests, and incidents:

ARRESTS - 

  • HPD21-02422 05/31/21 01:19 - THOMPSON, RALPH III 500 bock OF 7th Ave., Warrant Service/Execution.
  • HPD21-02421 05/30/21 23:27 - LONDON, CHARLES, Jr. 1531 6th Ave./Warrant Service/Execution; Obstructing an officer; Fleeing from officer, no vehicle.
  • HPD21-02418 05/30/21 17:17 - TERRY, TANNER 740 6th Ave./Paraphernalia
  • HPD21-02411 05/29/21 19:27 - NEACE, BOBBY 455 9th St./Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish.
  • HPD21-02408 05/30/21 00:00 - UNDERWOOD, OLIVIA 10th St./4th Ave./Disorderly Conduct.
  • HPD21-02408 05/30/21 00:00 - MATHIS, MICA 10th St./4th Ave./Disorderly Conduct; Intoxication or drinking in public places; Illegal possession of alcoholic liquors.
  • HPD21-02408 05/30/21 00:00 - MATHIS, ISAIAH 10th St./4th Ave./Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Disorderly conduct.
  • HPD21-02408 05/30/21 00:00 - NEWTON, DEANNA 10th St./4th Ave./Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Disorderly conduct. 

 

INCIDENTS - 

AHPD21-02421 05/30/2021   Closed
HPD21-02421 05/30/2021 Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-0839 05/30/2021 Defective Equipment; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-0838 05/30/2021 Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Misdemeanor; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Felony Closed
MPD21-0197 05/30/2021 Harassment Closed
CCSO21-0837 05/30/2021 Trespassing Closed
CCSO21-0836 05/30/2021   Open
HPD21-02420 05/30/2021 information report Closed
CCSO21-0835 05/30/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-02418 05/30/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-02419 05/30/2021 Deceased Person Open
CCSOj21-0834 05/30/2021 information report Closed
HPD21-02417 05/30/2021 Petit Larceny Open
MPD21-0196 05/30/2021 Destruction of Property - Felony; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
CCSO21-0833 05/30/2021   Closed
HPD21-02423 05/30/2021 RIDING ON STREETS AND SIDEWALKS Closed
CCSO21-0832 05/30/2021 Indecent Exposure Closed
HPD21-02416 05/30/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS Closed
HPD21-02415 05/30/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02414 05/30/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-02413 05/30/2021   Open
HPD21-02412 05/30/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-0831 05/30/2021 Grand Larceny Open
MPD21-0195 05/30/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Open
HPD21-02411 05/30/2021 THROWING OR SCATTERING GARBAGE OR RUBBISH Closed
HPD21-02410 05/30/2021 B & E Auto Closed
HPD21-02408 05/30/2021 Disorderly Conduct; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor Closed
HPD21-02409 05/30/2021   Open

 

 

 