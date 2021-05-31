Most read
May 30 Huntington Police Department Arrest and Incident Report
ARRESTS -
- HPD21-02422 05/31/21 01:19 - THOMPSON, RALPH III 500 bock OF 7th Ave., Warrant Service/Execution.
- HPD21-02421 05/30/21 23:27 - LONDON, CHARLES, Jr. 1531 6th Ave./Warrant Service/Execution; Obstructing an officer; Fleeing from officer, no vehicle.
- HPD21-02418 05/30/21 17:17 - TERRY, TANNER 740 6th Ave./Paraphernalia
- HPD21-02411 05/29/21 19:27 - NEACE, BOBBY 455 9th St./Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish.
- HPD21-02408 05/30/21 00:00 - UNDERWOOD, OLIVIA 10th St./4th Ave./Disorderly Conduct.
- HPD21-02408 05/30/21 00:00 - MATHIS, MICA 10th St./4th Ave./Disorderly Conduct; Intoxication or drinking in public places; Illegal possession of alcoholic liquors.
- HPD21-02408 05/30/21 00:00 - MATHIS, ISAIAH 10th St./4th Ave./Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Disorderly conduct.
- HPD21-02408 05/30/21 00:00 - NEWTON, DEANNA 10th St./4th Ave./Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Disorderly conduct.
INCIDENTS -
|AHPD21-02421
|05/30/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-02421
|05/30/2021
|Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Obstructing officer; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-0839
|05/30/2021
|Defective Equipment; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-0838
|05/30/2021
|Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Misdemeanor; Receiving or transferring stolen goods Felony
|Closed
|MPD21-0197
|05/30/2021
|Harassment
|Closed
|CCSO21-0837
|05/30/2021
|Trespassing
|Closed
|CCSO21-0836
|05/30/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02420
|05/30/2021
|information report
|Closed
|CCSO21-0835
|05/30/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-02418
|05/30/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-02419
|05/30/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|CCSOj21-0834
|05/30/2021
|information report
|Closed
|HPD21-02417
|05/30/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|MPD21-0196
|05/30/2021
|Destruction of Property - Felony; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|CCSO21-0833
|05/30/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-02423
|05/30/2021
|RIDING ON STREETS AND SIDEWALKS
|Closed
|CCSO21-0832
|05/30/2021
|Indecent Exposure
|Closed
|HPD21-02416
|05/30/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS
|Closed
|HPD21-02415
|05/30/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02414
|05/30/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-02413
|05/30/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02412
|05/30/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-0831
|05/30/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|MPD21-0195
|05/30/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|HPD21-02411
|05/30/2021
|THROWING OR SCATTERING GARBAGE OR RUBBISH
|Closed
|HPD21-02410
|05/30/2021
|B & E Auto
|Closed
|HPD21-02408
|05/30/2021
|Disorderly Conduct; Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor
|Closed
|HPD21-02409
|05/30/2021
|Open