COLUMN: PUSHING UP DAISIES - A Friend Has Died

Her funeral was very touching and many of my friends attended her service. She was a giving woman, generous, and opinionated. She reached out to those who needed support and offered kindness in a world that could at times seem void of such virtues.

She left a large community of survivors behind. I hope we all support each other as we adjust to our world without her. Life seems a bit darker without her shining soul to brighten it.

Someone asked me how we would survive without her. My answer was simple, “We will survive by keeping her with us. That is what she would have asked of us, had she known her time was at hand.”

It is true that as our loved ones die we must each figure out a way to survive without them. If we do not, we will ourselves join them in death. The stress and unparalleled sadness of surviving a significant loved one’s death can, and has, brought on the deaths of others.

For those with a history of stress-related difficulties, sadness recovery, anger management, mental illness, and/or depression, I recommend immediate assistance through grief counseling or medical intervention. These ailments can be elusive from the detection of laypersons, and indeed, those who suffer these maladies may have become masterful in concealing them. Therefore, before you know it, these issues can overtake survivors and become life-threatening or life-ending. The fruition of such a disaster would be tragic. It is one that we all would wish to avoid.

How then do we detect an invisible threat to survivors? The most obvious way is through observance and fearless intervention. Although this killer may be invisible, if you know the history of your surviving community, you will immediately know those who may be at greater risk for these issues. If there is a survivor who struggles with these issues, they may be at risk of a great battle for survival. You might kindly suggest they seek out a checkup or a visit with their therapist or MD. If you notice any changes or discrepancies in their level of functionality, be persistent in your pleas for them to see their doctor. If your pleas fall on deaf ears or are met with abrupt dismissal, you might consider overstepping a boundary by calling for assistance. Dealing with an angry friend, or losing their friendship because you dialed 911, or the suicide prevention hotline (800-273-8255), is better than having to bury them.

I have a friend who suffers from depression. She lies to her doctor and tells him she is fine when she is not. This is not a funny nor healthy thing to do. She puts herself at great risk of death by her own hands when she does this. When her depression becomes debilitating, she will reach out to me. When she does, I immediately call 911 and have the EMT’s pick her up and take her to the emergency room. My friend gets angry at me when I do this; but, she knows that this is what I will do each time she calls me in such a state of illness. It is her way of getting help without being the one who admits that she is near the dreadful act of taking her own life.

I don’t mind suffering my friend’s anger because I still have my friend. Also, and this is the big benefit for me, I am not burying my friend with feelings of regret that I could have, or should have, done something for her. I already know when she calls me that for the next few weeks she and I will not speak to each other. I also expect to hear from other friends that she is really angry at me. Those are the consequences that I am willing to suffer because at least she is alive and able to be angry at me. I also know that eventually, my friend and I will be friends again. We will share time anew, and we will enjoy each other’s company and personalities again as though nothing difficult has passed between us.

Sometimes when I call 911 and they take her to the emergency room, my friend will lie to the attending physician. She will tell him/her that she is fine. The unique thing about emergency room physicians is that they are smart people. They are used to seeing people who suffer depression and/or mental illness, and if they believe the person is lying, they may extend their time in the hospital for observation. A depressed or mentally ill person can only maintain their façade for a certain period of time. Generally, their illness will reveal itself during the observation period. At that point, your friend or mine will most likely receive the assistance they need.

There have also been occasions when my friend receives the medication necessary to maintain her mental and emotional stability, but she fails to take it as prescribed. When that happens, I call 911 again and she goes to the emergency room again. It is a vicious cycle, but it is the only one that maintains her life.

Grief Brief 291

Depression

Depression is not a normal part of grief; it is a complication that interferes with recovery and raises the risk of serious consequences.

Depression can be distinguished by trained counselors by looking for specific emotional patterns.

“In normal grief, the sad thoughts and feelings that typically occur in waves or bursts are followed by periods of respite, as opposed to the persistent low mood and agony of major depressive disorder.” (Sidney Zisook, MD, University of CA, SD)

Survivors experiencing normal grief usually retain their self-esteem, sense of humor, and their capacity to be consoled or distracted from the pain.

Depression evokes internal struggles of guilt and worthlessness, as well as limiting one’s ability to experience or anticipate pleasure or joy.

Depression is dangerous and should be treated by a mental health physician. (Mourning Light III, 2019)

What about survivors who do not have a history of depression or mental illness and do not show easily detectable signs of risk? This is why survivors need to be keenly aware of each other’s needs. It is one of the primary reasons why we should share in mourning the loss of a loved one ensemble. As we mourn together, although we may suffer extreme sadness, loneliness, and mental anguish ourselves, we are more able to recognize slight discrepancies in the coping skills of those we love and know.

Even the slightest difference in a survivor’s bodily functions, mental fortitude, personality, attitude, hygiene, and/or awareness, as well as other areas of concern, may indicate that everything is not alright. Of course, these discrepancies may be of no value or concern at all; however, they signal us to observe with a more attentive eye for things that might suggest otherwise.

I once had a client who in the middle of a hot and humid Texas summer funeral said that she felt as though she couldn’t breathe and might faint. I asked her if she were alright and if I might call an ambulance for her? She was a nurse. She chuckled and commented that she was fine without medical assistance. Two days later she died from a grief-related myocardial infarction. In reality, she desperately needed an ambulance. I wish those about her could have helped her, but they were grieving so deeply that they did not see her need. Their loss saddens me. It remains with me these many years later.

Grief Brief 285

Myocardial Infarction

Studies indicate that a survivor’s incidence of myocardial infarction (acute heart attack) increases 21-fold within the first 24 hours of losing their loved one. (Determinants of Myocardial Infarction Onset Study, January 2012) The rate decreases steadily over the following weeks.

Smokers increase their risk for myocardial infarction (acute heart attack) and stroke by 50% upon their first cigarette each day.(National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, NIH)

If you are a smoker who is suffering grief, your chances of suffering death by heart attack are dangerously substantial.

Such a survivor should seriously consider abstaining from the activity. (Mourning Light III, 2019)

My answer to my friend this weekend that we survive our grief by keeping our loved ones with us has profound value. It is a skill that we all should cultivate and practice. Keeping our loved ones with us through shared traditions, sharing memories and stories of our experiences with them, and developing new traditions to honor them, helps us move our decedents from living participants in our lives to loving memories. It is through this fashion that we may continue to live ourselves.

GRIEF BRIEF 42 RECOVERY TOOL TRADITIONS

Traditions are an excellent tool for grief recovery.

Observing traditions that were once enjoyed with the deceased helps us accept that they are gone from us physically, yet with us still, through the activities and love we shared.

Such activities, now traditions, will aid your family by anchoring them securely to their heritage.

Observing traditions stabilizes a family through loss, expansion, and changing environments. (Mourning Light I, 2016)

Each of us treasures a special part of our loved one's personality. Incorporate the best of your loved one's actions, virtues, and personality inwardly and share it with others. In so doing, you will see that your grief recovery will improve more swiftly and that happiness and light will replace the darkness and overwhelming sadness that seemingly controls your existence. As you reach out to help and serve others through their grief journey peace will reenter your soul, and comfort will once again be yours.

I believe that this will work in your life because it has worked in mine. Love is the cause that forces grief upon us, it is also the power that heals its excruciating wounds.