Conjuring up a Devil

Two films vie to continue your return to indoor cinemas" Conjuring" and "Spirit Untamed." Both cater to different demographics, especially 'Spirit," which will galvanize the family audience. One review of "Conjuring the Devil Made Me Do it" has already gushed and touted the opening scenes as the best in the series. Seems the paranormal franchise is more than ready for summer.

Thursday, Spirit Untamed has advance showings at some cinemas.

As cinemas adjust to post Covid normalcy, the Flashback Series has been trimmed back to Sunday and Wednesday showings. This months schedule"

JUNE 4: The Goonies

JUNE 11: Mama Mia

JUNE 25: Mean Girls

JULY 2: Jaws

Pricing for Flashbacks has dropped to $5.00.

Three more Furious franchise rewinds remain before the long awaited 9th episode of the series. On Friday at 7 p.m. , see a FREE screening of a prior "Furious" favorite.

JUNE 4: Furious 6

JUNE 11: Furious 7

JUNE 18: The Fate of the Furious

Summer free morning family films return after a hiatus due to the disease. Choices vary but at the megaplaxes, offer a choice of two films at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

(Pullman)

June 22 & 23: Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle, Kung Fu Panda

JUNE 29 & 30: Jumanji Next Level, Croods New Age

JULY 6 & 7: Spiderman Homecoming, Madagascar

JULY 13 & 14 Spiderman Far from Home, Minions

JULY 20 & 21 Trolls World Tour, Goosebumps

JULY 27 & 28 Goosebumps 2 Haunted Halloween, How to Train Your Dragon Hidden World

AUG 3 & 4 Spiderman Into the Spidereverse, Despicable Me

AUG 10 & 11 Sing, Angry Birds 2

NEW for JUNE 4

Spirit Untamed

When headstrong Lucky Prescott is forced to move from her big city home to a small frontier town, she becomes a complete fish-out-of-water. But her life is changed forever when she makes new friends and forms an inseparable bond with a wild mustang named Spirit. When Spirit's herd is captured by rustlers, the girls and their horses must undertake the adventure of a lifetime to save them.

HOLLER - Locally filmed, Limited June 11

In a forgotten pocket of Southern Ohio where American manufacturing and opportunity are drying up, a determined young woman finds a ticket out when she is accepted to college. Alongside her older brother, Ruth Avery joins a dangerous scrap metal crew in order to pay her way. Together, they spend one brutal winter working the scrap yards during the day and stealing valuable metal from the once thriving factories by night. With her goal in sight, Ruth finds that the ultimate cost of an education for a girl like her may be more than she bargained for, and she soon finds herself torn between a promising future and the family she would leave behind.

CONJURING: The Devil Made Me Do It

The film reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy.