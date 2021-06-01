Most read
- May 30 Huntington Police Department Arrest and Incident Report
- May 29 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- May 28 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- The New "Quiet Place" Family Tip Toes Through a Forest of Aggressive Stealthy Ravaging 'Grasshopping' Carnivores from Space
- Marshall's Men Take Down Memphis, 85-70
- FLASHBACK: "Eyes Right," a Memorial Day Favorite
- OPINION: John W. Whitehead - Drivers Beware: The Deadly Perils of Blank Check Traffic Stops
- May 26 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
May 31 Huntington Police Dept. Arrest and Incident Report
ARRESTS -
- HPD21-02434 05/31/21 17:51 - MEADE, CHRISTOPHER 432 W. 18st St./Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Trespassing; Obstructing officer.
- HPD21-02426 05/30/21 19:50 - FAULKNER, CYNTHIA W. 9th St./Jefferson Ave./ Paraphernalia.
- HPD21-02425 05/31/21 09:40 - CHAPMAN, CARLA 2900 1st Ave./Possession of a Controlled Substance; Auto Tampering.
- HPD21-02422 05/31/21 01:19 - THOMPSON, RALPH III 500 block of 7th Ave./ Warrant Service/Execution.
INCIDENTS -
|CCSO21-0843
|05/31/2021
|Failure to Maintain Control; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|CCSO21-0842
|05/31/2021
|Improper Registration; Insurance Required; SRL-DUI Third Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-02439
|05/31/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-02438
|05/31/2021
|Possession of counterfeit with intent to utter - MISD
|Open
|HPD21-02437
|05/31/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-02432
|05/31/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-02434
|05/31/2021
|Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Obstructing officer; Tresspassing
|Closed
|MPD21-0200
|05/31/2021
|No Insurance ; No Operators License ; Possession of a Controlled Substance ; Possession of Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-02436
|05/31/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02433
|05/31/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open
|HPD21-02435
|05/31/2021
|Found Property
|Open
|HPD21-02431
|05/31/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-0841
|05/31/2021
|No Proof Insurance; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|HPD21-02429
|05/31/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|MPD21-0199
|05/31/2021
|Open
|MPD21-0198
|05/31/2021
|Driving SRL 2nd Offense ; Expired MVI; IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION CARD, PLATE OR PERMIT; No Insurance
|Open
|HPD21-02428
|05/31/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-02426
|05/31/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-02427
|05/31/2021
|Found Property
|Closed
|HPD21-02424
|05/31/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02425
|05/31/2021
|Auto Tampering; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CCSO21-0840
|05/31/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-02430
|05/31/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-02422
|05/31/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Open