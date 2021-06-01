May 31 Huntington Police Dept. Arrest and Incident Report

 Tuesday, June 1, 2021 - 07:40

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent arrests, and incidents:

ARRESTS -

  • HPD21-02434 05/31/21 17:51 - MEADE, CHRISTOPHER 432 W. 18st St./Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Trespassing; Obstructing officer.
  • HPD21-02426 05/30/21 19:50 - FAULKNER, CYNTHIA W. 9th St./Jefferson Ave./ Paraphernalia.
  • HPD21-02425 05/31/21 09:40 - CHAPMAN, CARLA 2900 1st Ave./Possession of a Controlled Substance; Auto Tampering.
  • HPD21-02422 05/31/21 01:19 - THOMPSON, RALPH III 500 block of  7th Ave./ Warrant Service/Execution.

 

INCIDENTS -

CCSO21-0843 05/31/2021 Failure to Maintain Control; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
CCSO21-0842 05/31/2021 Improper Registration; Insurance Required; SRL-DUI Third Offense Closed
HPD21-02439 05/31/2021 B & E Auto Open
HPD21-02438 05/31/2021 Possession of counterfeit with intent to utter - MISD Open
HPD21-02437 05/31/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-02432 05/31/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-02434 05/31/2021 Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Obstructing officer; Tresspassing Closed
MPD21-0200 05/31/2021 No Insurance ; No Operators License ; Possession of a Controlled Substance ; Possession of Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-02436 05/31/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02433 05/31/2021 Malicious or unlawful assault Open
HPD21-02435 05/31/2021 Found Property Open
HPD21-02431 05/31/2021   Open
CCSO21-0841 05/31/2021 No Proof Insurance; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
HPD21-02429 05/31/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
MPD21-0199 05/31/2021   Open
MPD21-0198 05/31/2021 Driving SRL 2nd Offense ; Expired MVI; IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION CARD, PLATE OR PERMIT; No Insurance Open
HPD21-02428 05/31/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-02426 05/31/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-02427 05/31/2021 Found Property Closed
HPD21-02424 05/31/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02425 05/31/2021 Auto Tampering; Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed
CCSO21-0840 05/31/2021   Closed
HPD21-02430 05/31/2021 B & E Auto Open
HPD21-02422 05/31/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Open