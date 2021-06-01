May 31 Huntington Police Dept. Arrest and Incident Report

CCSO21-0843 05/31/2021 Failure to Maintain Control; SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense Closed

CCSO21-0842 05/31/2021 Improper Registration; Insurance Required; SRL-DUI Third Offense Closed

HPD21-02439 05/31/2021 B & E Auto Open

HPD21-02438 05/31/2021 Possession of counterfeit with intent to utter - MISD Open

HPD21-02437 05/31/2021 Deceased Person Open

HPD21-02432 05/31/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open

HPD21-02434 05/31/2021 Intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; Obstructing officer; Tresspassing Closed

MPD21-0200 05/31/2021 No Insurance ; No Operators License ; Possession of a Controlled Substance ; Possession of Paraphernalia Closed

HPD21-02436 05/31/2021 Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-02433 05/31/2021 Malicious or unlawful assault Open

HPD21-02435 05/31/2021 Found Property Open

HPD21-02431 05/31/2021 Open

CCSO21-0841 05/31/2021 No Proof Insurance; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed

HPD21-02429 05/31/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open

MPD21-0199 05/31/2021 Open

MPD21-0198 05/31/2021 Driving SRL 2nd Offense ; Expired MVI; IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION CARD, PLATE OR PERMIT; No Insurance Open

HPD21-02428 05/31/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open

HPD21-02426 05/31/2021 Paraphernalia Closed

HPD21-02427 05/31/2021 Found Property Closed

HPD21-02424 05/31/2021 Petit Larceny Open

HPD21-02425 05/31/2021 Auto Tampering; Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed

CCSO21-0840 05/31/2021 Closed

HPD21-02430 05/31/2021 B & E Auto Open