June 1 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-02455
|06/01/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-02454
|06/01/2021
|Assault
|Open
|CCSO21-0850
|06/01/2021
|Leaving the Scene - Property Damage
|Open
|HPD21-02453
|06/01/2021
|Destruction of Property - Felony
|Open
|HPD21-02452
|06/01/2021
|B & E Auto; Person Prohibited from possessing firearms - carrying concealed from subsection (a)
|Closed
|HPD21-02450
|06/01/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02451
|06/01/2021
|information report
|Open
|CCSO21-0848
|06/01/2021
|Distribution and display to minor of obscene matter
|Open
|HPD21-02447
|06/01/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-02448
|06/01/2021
|RIDING ON STREETS AND SIDEWALKS
|Closed
|CCSO21-0847
|06/01/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-02446
|06/01/2021
|obstructing traffic (street); TOWING REQUIREMENTS
|Open
|CCSO21-0846
|06/01/2021
|Distribution and display to minor of obscene matter
|Open
|VHPD21-02449
|06/01/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-02444
|06/01/2021
|information report
|Open
|CCSO21-0845
|06/01/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Closed
|HPD21-02445
|06/01/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS ; RIDING ON STREETS AND SIDEWALKS
|Closed
|HPD21-02443
|06/01/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02441
|06/01/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-02440
|06/01/2021
|B & E Auto
|Closed
|CCSOj21-0849
|06/01/2021
|Closed
|CCSO21-0844
|06/01/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed