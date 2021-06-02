June 1 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Wednesday, June 2, 2021 - 07:15

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents:

HPD21-02455 06/01/2021 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Open
HPD21-02454 06/01/2021 Assault Open
CCSO21-0850 06/01/2021 Leaving the Scene - Property Damage Open
HPD21-02453 06/01/2021 Destruction of Property - Felony Open
HPD21-02452 06/01/2021 B & E Auto; Person Prohibited from possessing firearms - carrying concealed from subsection (a) Closed
HPD21-02450 06/01/2021   Open
HPD21-02451 06/01/2021 information report Open
CCSO21-0848 06/01/2021 Distribution and display to minor of obscene matter Open
HPD21-02447 06/01/2021 B & E Auto Open
HPD21-02448 06/01/2021 RIDING ON STREETS AND SIDEWALKS Closed
CCSO21-0847 06/01/2021 B & E Auto Open
HPD21-02446 06/01/2021 obstructing traffic (street); TOWING REQUIREMENTS Open
CCSO21-0846 06/01/2021 Distribution and display to minor of obscene matter Open
VHPD21-02449 06/01/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Closed
HPD21-02444 06/01/2021 information report Open
CCSO21-0845 06/01/2021 Petit Larceny Closed
HPD21-02445 06/01/2021 529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS ; RIDING ON STREETS AND SIDEWALKS Closed
HPD21-02443 06/01/2021 Grand Larceny Open
HPD21-02441 06/01/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-02440 06/01/2021 B & E Auto Closed
CCSOj21-0849 06/01/2021   Closed
CCSO21-0844 06/01/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Closed