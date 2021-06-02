New Marshall School of Medicine scholarship honors Marc Hettlinger, M.D.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The bond between a primary care physician and his or her patient is special and can often span decades. A Huntington businessman, who asked to remain anonymous, has established a new scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in honor of his primary care physician, Marc Hettlinger, M.D.

Hettlinger, a native of Cabell County, West Virginia, is a graduate of Barboursville High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University in Morgantown. He completed his medical degree at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 2009, serving as class president, followed by his internal medicine residency, also at Marshall.

Hettlinger joined the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine faculty in March 2015. He cares for patients as a board-certified internal medicine physician and trains medical students and residents as an assistant professor of medicine. When he isn’t working to make a difference in the lives of his patients, Hettlinger enjoys spending time with his family, cheering on his children at their sporting events, exercising and playing golf.

“This generous donor embodies what it means to give back to the community,” Hettlinger said. “This is one of many examples of his philanthropic efforts over the years, and I’m truly humbled to be a part of it. I’m thankful for the opportunity to be involved with his care, and I’m excited that his generosity will support our medical students for years to come.”

The Dr. Marc Hettlinger Scholarship is designated for an entering first-year medical student with first preference given to a graduate of Cabell Midland High School. Second preference is to a resident of Cabell County, West Virginia, and third preference is to a student from one of the metro counties of Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike and Scioto counties in Ohio or Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky. The award is renewable for three additional years, pending normal academic progress.

For more information or to make a gift to the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, please contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, by phone at 304-691-1711 or by e-mail at holmes@marshall.edu, or visit jcesom.marshall.edu/alumni.