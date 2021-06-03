June 2 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Thursday, June 3, 2021 - 06:45

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.:

CCSO21-0855 06/02/2021 Defective Equipment; Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-Miscellaneous Closed
HPD21-02471 06/02/2021 Petit Larceny Open
CCSO21-0854 06/02/2021 Improper Registration; SRL-Miscellaneous; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-0853 06/02/2021 Grand Larceny Open
HPD21-02470 06/02/2021 Robbery - 1st Degree Open
HPD21-02469 06/02/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Open
HPD21-02468 06/02/2021 Sexual abuse in the first degree Open
CCSO21-0852 06/02/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-02467 06/02/2021 Fugitive From Justice Open
HPD21-02466 06/02/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-02465 06/02/2021 Fraudulent schemes; Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02464 06/02/2021 Obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening communications Open
HPD21-02463 06/02/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Open
HPD21-02462 06/02/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSOj21-0851 06/02/2021 Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person Open
HPD21-02461 06/02/2021 Domestic Battery Open
HPD21-02460 06/02/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02458 06/02/2021 Trespass in Structure or Conveyance Closed
HPD21-02459 06/02/2021 TRESPASS Closed
HPD21-02457 06/02/2021 TOWING REQUIREMENTS Closed
HPD21-02456 06/02/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open