Most read
- May 31 Huntington Police Dept. Arrest and Incident Report
- May 30 Huntington Police Department Arrest and Incident Report
- May 29 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- IMAGE GALLERY: 2012 Tri-State Comic Con Rocked
- St. Joe, Fairland winners in Saint Joe Invitational Tournament
- Conjuring Up a Devil
- June 3 Wayne County Commission Meeting Agenda
- May 28 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
June 2 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-0855
|06/02/2021
|Defective Equipment; Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Closed
|HPD21-02471
|06/02/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-0854
|06/02/2021
|Improper Registration; SRL-Miscellaneous; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-0853
|06/02/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02470
|06/02/2021
|Robbery - 1st Degree
|Open
|HPD21-02469
|06/02/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-02468
|06/02/2021
|Sexual abuse in the first degree
|Open
|CCSO21-0852
|06/02/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-02467
|06/02/2021
|Fugitive From Justice
|Open
|HPD21-02466
|06/02/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|IHPD21-02466
|06/02/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-02465
|06/02/2021
|Fraudulent schemes; Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02464
|06/02/2021
|Obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening communications
|Open
|HPD21-02463
|06/02/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|HPD21-02462
|06/02/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSOj21-0851
|06/02/2021
|Possession of Tobacco by Underage Person
|Open
|HPD21-02461
|06/02/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Open
|HPD21-02460
|06/02/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02458
|06/02/2021
|Trespass in Structure or Conveyance
|Closed
|HPD21-02459
|06/02/2021
|TRESPASS
|Closed
|HPD21-02457
|06/02/2021
|TOWING REQUIREMENTS
|Closed
|HPD21-02456
|06/02/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open