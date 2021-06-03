PORTS could have emitted uranium aerosols post-2007?

I believe Reps. Katie Porter, Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be asking many questions of you, under oath, on behalf of the American people, and specifically, the communities immediately around the massive footprint of seven decades of multimedia radioisotope and chemical contamination surrounding PORTS.

The DOE, its contractors, and predecessors have inflicted seven decades of "slow violence" on the PORTS-area residents, just as is the situation in Rep. Bush's district from the Coldwater Creek Site and Westlake Landfill. Another example is the longstanding lead in water crisis in Flint, Michigan, in Rep. Tlaib's home state.

The term "slow violence" was coined by Rob Nixon in his well-known book; this should be required reading for all new political appointees at DOE, and definitely, all career DOE people, since DOE does not seem to "get it" as to how they are perceived in the community. Examples include, the charade of the structure/appointment system of the PORTS SSAB, the refusal to hold actual public hearings, or DOE/SRNL's bullying of the community at Zahn's Corner School in May 2019. Here's the book by Nixon:

Please refer to the 2018 Village of Piketon Resolution. Mr. Edwards: what did you do, or the PORTS SSAB do, to facilitate the Village to be heard by decision-makers at DOE HQ? Why have a SSAB in this manner if these questions of local elected officials are never heard?

I do have many, many questions of my own on a long list of subjects; however, let's focus this on the narrow topic of Mr. Vaughn's records request regarding the matter of LANL's review of the April 27, 2019 NAU report (attached). My questions are more of a technical nature.

Starting with the mid-2019 project that PPPO contracted with LANL to evaluate the veracity of the source attributions to Los Alamos, I believe everyone in America and especially in southern Ohio, and in Arizona, is entitled to see all unclassified evidence in the LANL review of the NAU report.

I will encourage Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) to make this request of you.

We will also need the LANL charge-out number and all the time/names/monies expended.

To date, all I know of this LANL evaluation comes from a single slide (attached) of reported DOE origin. Who wrote this? Was it DOE PPPO staff, or EM, or a contractor? Did you write this yourself, Mr. White? If not, please name the individual and their reporting line.

The DOE language seems to imply that LANL agrees with NAU's source attributions (i.e. PORTS and not fallout or Fukushima).

There is one key area where the DOE summary of the LANL report is clearly incorrect.

Your summary states that, in LANL's opinion, the finding of enriched uranium in attic dust for a 2007-built residence, is incorrect.

In other words, LANL cannot be convinced that post-2007 deposition of enriched uranium (defined as, any samples with 235U/238U exceeding 0.00725), could have occurred.

PORTS could not have emitted uranium aerosols post-2007?

How does this statement conflate with the community monitors' findings of a mid-2020 "covid hiatus" in emissions when D+D work stopped?

Did LANL not look at PEGASIS:

Please provide the names and reporting lines of the LANL individuals who made these false conclusions, and all non-classified correspondence on the subject.

I cannot find an email address for the LANL Director, Mr. Thom Mason, but let's all consider Mr. Mason to be accountable for these questions in the eyes of the House Oversight Committee:

Mr. White and Mr. Edwards: I am willing to testify, under oath and possible penalty of perjury and criminal prosecution, that I have analyzed the attic dust samples from the 2007-built house, and have found the samples to contain enriched uranium (defined per above). I believe the individual(s) who own the residence will be willing to do the same to verify the date of construction; moreover, it is likely a matter of public record in the Pike County Clerk's office. I can also add, that in my previous career at USEPA-NEIC, part of the Office of Enforcement, I had occasions to analyze samples for criminal cases led by USEPA and/or FBI Special Agents, and decisions made by case agents and US Attorneys rested on the reliability of my work. I am willing to provide names of individuals to fact-check this statement regarding my previous EPA experience. Mr. Mason: do you stand by Mr. Edwards's summary, or wish to clarify?

Ms. Robertson: you need to ensure that Mr. White and Mr. Edwards are accountable for providing expeditious answers to these questions.

Michael E. Ketterer

Professor Emeritus, Chemistry and Biochemistry

Northern Arizona University