West End After Dark On Tap

Experience the excitement of 14th Street West after hours at our second annual arts festival showcase on June 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Join us for live music from Keyamo and Friends and a new-to-you book at Cicada Books. Browse more than 20 pop-up shops from local artisans featuring beautiful handmade goods including paintings, ceramics, macrame, jewelry, embroidery, printmaking, and more! And of course, your favorite 14th Street West shops will be open for extended shopping hours.

Grab your lawn chair, your family, your friends, and your pets, and meet up at the Gazebo to explore all that Central City has to offer!

Find out more about what’s going on in the West End at: https://www.cityofhuntington.com/.../west-end.../