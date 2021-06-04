Most read
- June 3 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- May 31 Huntington Police Dept. Arrest and Incident Report
- May 30 Huntington Police Department Arrest and Incident Report
- Conjuring Up a Devil
- June 2 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Back to the Movies, Marquee Pullman Square 16
- May 29 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
June 3 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
INCIDENTS -
- HPD21-02481 06/03/21 11:30 - 627 4th Ave./Petit Larceny.
- HPD21-02479 06/03/21 12:08 - 160 Cedar St./Brandishing; Warrant Service/Execution.
- HPD21-02478 06/02/21 17:00 - 1030 7th Ave./Missing Person.
- HPD21-02477 06/03/21 09:19 - 1531 6th Ave./Open Container; Paraphernalia.
- HPD21-02474 06/03/21 04:30 - 17 Simpson St./Petit Larceny.
- HPD21-02473 06/03/21 00:20 - 11th St., W./Washington Ave./Battery.
- HPD21-02472 06/03/21 00:05 - 1000 Veterans Memorial Blvd./Malicious or unlawful assault.
- HPD21-02471 06/02/21 20:20 - 13th St., W./Washington Ave./Petit Larceny.
- HPD21-02470 06/02/21 18:19 - 2101 8th Ave./ Robbery - 1st Degree.
- HPD21-02467 06/02/21 14:32 - 2240 10th Ave./Fugitive From Justice.
- HPD21-02466 06/02/21 13:21 - 2502 12th Ave./Deceased Person.
- HPD21-02465 06/01/21 01:00 - 620 Trenton Place/Petit Larceny; Fraudulent schemes.
- HPD21-02464 06/01/21 12:30 - 4614 Waverly Rd./Obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening communications.
- HPD21-02463 06/02/21 11:08 - 2657 Guyan Ave./Warrant Service/Execution.
- HPD21-02462 06/02/21 10:19 -1412 7th Ave./Warrant Service/Execution; Possession of a Controlled Substance.
- HPD21-02461 06/01/21 13:30 - 2657 Guyan Ave./Domestic Battery.
- HPD21-02460 06/02/21 08:45 - 606 W. 13th St./Petit Larceny.
- HPD21-02459 06/02/21 07:30 - 345 6th Ave./Trespass.
- HPD21-02458 06/02/21 06:49 - 1411 6th Ave./Trespass in Structure or Conveyance.
- HPD21-02457 06/02/21 05:50 - 615 9th Ave./Tow in.
- HPD21-02456 06/02/21 01:50 - 836 6th Ave./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
ARRESTS -
- HPD21-02470 06/02/21 18:19 - RISNER, LAYDEN 2101 8th Ave./Robbery - 1st Degree.
- HPD21-02467 06/02/21 14:32 - SLOAN, FREDDIE 2240 10th Ave./Fugitive from Justice.
- HPD21-02463 06/02/21 11:08 - CARTER, TAMMY 2657 Guyan Ave./Warrant Service/Execution.
- HPD21-02462 06/02/21 10:19 - MCFAYDEN, DANIEL 1412 7th Ave./Possession of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution.
- HPD21-02459 06/02/21 07:30 - COX, ROBERT; SKEENS, JENNIFER; ELLIS, JASON 345 6th Ave./Trespass.