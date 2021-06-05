June 4 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report

 Saturday, June 5, 2021 - 07:10

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents, and arrests:

INCIDENTS -

  • HPD21-02504 06/04/21 21:40 - 135 Rotary Rd./Information report.
  • HPD21-02503 06/04/21 21:10 - 621 4th Ave., Apt. 18/Falsely reporting an emergency incident.
  • HPD21-02501 06/04/21 16:20 - W. 9th St. & Washington Ave./Malicious or unlawful assault.
  • HPD21-02499 06/04/21 14:30 - 750 5th Ave./Warrant Service/Execution.
  • HPD21-02498 06/04/21 13:41 2nd St. & 6th Ave./Paraphernalia.
  • HPD21-02497 06/04/21 14:20 - 13 MM Interstate 64 eastbound/Speeding/15 Miles Over Speed Limit; Intoxicating Substances, prohibited. 
  • HPD21-02496 06/04/21 10:45 - 331 W. 24th St./Registration, Certificate of Title Requested; 48-hour Parking Violation.
  • HPD21-02493 06/03/21 18:00 - 450 Washington Ave./Petit Larceny.
  • HPD21-02492 06/04/21 07:24 - 1352 Madison Ave./Found Property.
  • HPD21-02491 05/29/21 06:39 - 601 Veterans Memorial Blvd./B & E Auto.
  • HPD21-02490 06/04/21 04:33 - 1056 Washington Ave./Falsely reporting an emergency incident.
  • HPD21-02489 06/04/21 00:00 - 675 10th St./Information report.

 

ARRESTS - 

  • HPD21-02502 06/04/21 21:45 - DEAN, JASON 13th St./ & 4th Ave./Warrant Service/Execution.
  • HPD21-02499 06/04/21 14:30 - MAYNARD, MARK 750 5th Ave./Warrant Service/Execution.
  • HPD21-02498 06/04/21 13:41 - MAYO, JACOB 2nd St. & 6th Ave./Paraphernalia.

 