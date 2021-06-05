Most read
- June 3 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- June 4 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
- Arial Stunt Swinging, Jumping Couple Often Referred to as "Tarzan and Jane"
- Senior Tynikki Crook Honored with Marshall Win Over Southern Miss
- OPINION: James Bovard - The Bogus January 6 Commission Poses a Real Threat to Freedom
- Paying the Devil His Due; 'Conjuring' Sheds Eerie Light on the Dark Side
- HOT DOG FESTIVAL
June 4 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
INCIDENTS -
- HPD21-02504 06/04/21 21:40 - 135 Rotary Rd./Information report.
- HPD21-02503 06/04/21 21:10 - 621 4th Ave., Apt. 18/Falsely reporting an emergency incident.
- HPD21-02501 06/04/21 16:20 - W. 9th St. & Washington Ave./Malicious or unlawful assault.
- HPD21-02499 06/04/21 14:30 - 750 5th Ave./Warrant Service/Execution.
- HPD21-02498 06/04/21 13:41 2nd St. & 6th Ave./Paraphernalia.
- HPD21-02497 06/04/21 14:20 - 13 MM Interstate 64 eastbound/Speeding/15 Miles Over Speed Limit; Intoxicating Substances, prohibited.
- HPD21-02496 06/04/21 10:45 - 331 W. 24th St./Registration, Certificate of Title Requested; 48-hour Parking Violation.
- HPD21-02493 06/03/21 18:00 - 450 Washington Ave./Petit Larceny.
- HPD21-02492 06/04/21 07:24 - 1352 Madison Ave./Found Property.
- HPD21-02491 05/29/21 06:39 - 601 Veterans Memorial Blvd./B & E Auto.
- HPD21-02490 06/04/21 04:33 - 1056 Washington Ave./Falsely reporting an emergency incident.
- HPD21-02489 06/04/21 00:00 - 675 10th St./Information report.
ARRESTS -
- HPD21-02502 06/04/21 21:45 - DEAN, JASON 13th St./ & 4th Ave./Warrant Service/Execution.
- HPD21-02499 06/04/21 14:30 - MAYNARD, MARK 750 5th Ave./Warrant Service/Execution.
- HPD21-02498 06/04/21 13:41 - MAYO, JACOB 2nd St. & 6th Ave./Paraphernalia.