June 7 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda

 Saturday, June 5, 2021 - 09:30

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Ceredo Town Council meeting.  Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday at the municipal building on "B" St.

I.    OPENING
       A. Pledge of Allegiance

II.   READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES
       A. From Regular Meeting of May 3, 2021

III.  TREASURER’S REPORT
       A. Account Balances
       B. Approval of Expenditures

IV.   DELEGATIONS

V.    MAYOR’S COMMENTS
       A. Traveler’s insurance status
           1. Floodwall exemption
       B. Hacked Unemployment claims

VI.   UNFINISHED BUSINESS
       A. 1409 B Street – auction results
       B. Water reservoir – work start date
       C. Playground – A Street

VII.  NEW BUSINESS
       A. Sewer Grant Approval – ARA Funds
           1. Potesta invoice
       B. Public Works Director
       C. Town Clerk
       D. Cafeteria appliance bid – Colonial Equipment
       E. Lincoln County Opportunity Company – proposed agreement
       F.  Town Arborist
       G. Unsafe Building Commission

VIII. OTHER REPORTS

        A. Police Report
        B. Stormwater Report
        C. Maintenance Report

IX.    ADJOURNMENT

        