June 7 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda
I. OPENING
A. Pledge of Allegiance
II. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES
A. From Regular Meeting of May 3, 2021
III. TREASURER’S REPORT
A. Account Balances
B. Approval of Expenditures
IV. DELEGATIONS
V. MAYOR’S COMMENTS
A. Traveler’s insurance status
1. Floodwall exemption
B. Hacked Unemployment claims
VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
A. 1409 B Street – auction results
B. Water reservoir – work start date
C. Playground – A Street
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Sewer Grant Approval – ARA Funds
1. Potesta invoice
B. Public Works Director
C. Town Clerk
D. Cafeteria appliance bid – Colonial Equipment
E. Lincoln County Opportunity Company – proposed agreement
F. Town Arborist
G. Unsafe Building Commission
VIII. OTHER REPORTS
A. Police Report
B. Stormwater Report
C. Maintenance Report
IX. ADJOURNMENT