June 6 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Monday, June 7, 2021 - 16:25

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.:

HPD21-02529 06/06/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
CCSO21-0881 06/06/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-0879 06/06/2021   Open
CCSOC21-0879 06/06/2021   Open
CCSO21-0878 06/06/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Domestic Battery Closed
CCSO21-0880 06/06/2021 Deceased Person Closed
CCSOC21-0880 06/06/2021   Open
HPD21-02528 06/06/2021 Deceased Person Closed
MPD21-0204 06/06/2021   Open
HPD21-02527 06/06/2021 ASSAULT AND BATTERY; Littering Closed
HPD21-02526 06/06/2021 Domestic Battery; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-02525 06/06/2021 Recovered Stolen Auto Closed
HPD21-02524 06/06/2021 Paraphernalia Closed
HPD21-02523 06/06/2021 LOITERING ON CITY PROPERTY Closed
HPD21-02522 06/06/2021 TOWING REQUIREMENTS Closed
CHPD21-02521 06/06/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Sexual assault in the third degree Open
HPD21-02521 06/06/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Sexual abuse in the first degree Open
HPD21-02520 06/06/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
CCSO21-0877 06/06/2021 Deceased Person Closed
HPD21-02518 06/06/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-02519 06/06/2021 Battery Closed
HPD21-02517 06/06/2021 Malicious or unlawful assault Open
CCSO21-0876 06/06/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed