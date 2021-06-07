Most read
June 6 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-02529
|06/06/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|CCSO21-0881
|06/06/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-0879
|06/06/2021
|Open
|CCSOC21-0879
|06/06/2021
|Open
|CCSO21-0878
|06/06/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Domestic Battery
|Closed
|CCSO21-0880
|06/06/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|CCSOC21-0880
|06/06/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02528
|06/06/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|MPD21-0204
|06/06/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02527
|06/06/2021
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY; Littering
|Closed
|HPD21-02526
|06/06/2021
|Domestic Battery; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02525
|06/06/2021
|Recovered Stolen Auto
|Closed
|HPD21-02524
|06/06/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-02523
|06/06/2021
|LOITERING ON CITY PROPERTY
|Closed
|HPD21-02522
|06/06/2021
|TOWING REQUIREMENTS
|Closed
|CHPD21-02521
|06/06/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Sexual assault in the third degree
|Open
|HPD21-02521
|06/06/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Sexual abuse in the first degree
|Open
|HPD21-02520
|06/06/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|CCSO21-0877
|06/06/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-02518
|06/06/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-02519
|06/06/2021
|Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-02517
|06/06/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open
|CCSO21-0876
|06/06/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed