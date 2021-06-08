Most read
Marshall offers vaccine clinics to incoming freshmen and visiting students
Tuesday, June 8, 2021 - 00:19 Updated 3 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered.
The vaccine clinics for freshman and transfer student orientation will be located on the Memorial Student Center Plaza each day of orientation from noon until 2 p.m. Current dates of orientation are June 9, 10 and 11; July 14, 15 and 16; and Aug. 5. Additional days may be added.
The vaccine clinic for Upward Bound students is scheduled for 2 p.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, in the Willis Hall lobby. Students under the age of 18 will need to have permission from their parent or guardian. Information about this clinic is available by contacting Upward Bound at 304-696-2443.