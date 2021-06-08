Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,361 New WV Business Registrations for May 2021

Charleston, W. Va. – The West Virginia Secretary of State's Office registered 1,361 new businesses statewide during the month of May 2021 according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Clay County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of five new businesses, a 2.03% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Doddridge, Berkeley, Ritchie and Mercer counties also had notable growth during the month.

A total of five new business entities registered in Doddridge County in May 2021. In Berkeley County, 111 businesses registered. Ritchie County saw nine new business registrations and Mercer County registered 38 new businesses with the Secretary of State's Office.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 15,328 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from June 1, 2020, to May 31, 2021. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 19.49% growth rate for the year. To review county-by-county growth, visit our

