June 7 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
INCIDENTS -
- HPD21-02530 06/07/21 02:30 - 826 8th St./Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense.
- HPD21-02529 06/06/21 23:00 - Charles Ct./ Warrant Service/Execution; Possession of a Controlled Substance.
- HPD21-02528 06/06/21 16:00 - 411 5th Ave./Deceased Person.
- HPD21-02527 06/06/21 13:45 - 536 Kinetic Dr./Littering; Assault and Battery.
- HPD21-02526 06/06/21 12:56 - 1823 Doulton Ave./Warrant Service/Execution; Domestic Battery.
- HPD21-02525 06/06/21 12:58 - 1200 block 25th St./Recovered Stolen Auto.
- HPD21-02524 06/05/21 11:15 - 901 5th Ave./Paraphernalia.
- HPD21-02523 06/04/21 10:41 - 455 9th St./Loitering on city property.
- HPD21-02522 06/06/21 05:54 - 1035 Norway Ave./Towing requirements.
- HPD21-02520 06/06/21 03:47 - 1345 4th Ave./Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor.
- HPD21-02519 06/06/21 02:00 - 9th St. & Pullman Square/Battery.
- HPD21-02518 06/06/21 02:50 - 427 6th Ave., Rear/Domestic Battery.
- HPD21-02517 06/06/21 00:09 17th St. & Charleston Ave./Malicious or unlawful assault.
ARRESTS -
- HPD21-02544 06/07/21 21:25 - CARPENTER, JOVAN 1700 block of Artisan Ave./Warrant Service/Execution.
- HPD21-02542 06/07/21 18:32 - LYMAN, MISTY 2344 9th Ave./Paraphernalia.
- HPD21-02540 06/07/21 09:23 - ROBINSON, CHRISTOPHER 8th St. & 4th Ave./SRL (Misc) & vehicle security.
- HPD21-02538 06/07/21 16:00 - ADKINS, STEVEN 922 Charles Court/Fugitive From Justice