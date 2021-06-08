Friday's Line Up for Marquee Pullman Square includes Rust Belt Drama

Four new movies at Marquee Pullman Square for this weekend, including a regionally made rust belt odyssey, "Holler." It's a June weekend that reflects premieres in competition like before the virus shut downs. "Peter Rabbit's" new installment goes for a young family friendly audience, "In the Heights", stakes out the young adults, and "Queen Bees," skews towards older adults.

IN THE HEIGHTS

Lights up on Washington Heights...The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community.

HOLLER

In a forgotten pocket of Southern Ohio where American manufacturing and opportunity are drying up, a determined young woman finds a ticket out when she is accepted to college. Alongside her older brother, Ruth Avery joins a dangerous scrap metal crew in order to pay her way. Together, they spend one brutal winter working the scrap yards during the day and stealing valuable metal from the once thriving factories by night. With her goal in sight, Ruth finds that the ultimate cost of an education for a girl like her may be more than she bargained for, and she soon finds herself torn between a promising future and the family she would leave behind.

PETER RABBIT THE RUNAWAY

The lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can't seem to shake his mischievous reputation.

QUEEN BEES

While her house undergoes repairs, fiercely independent senior Helen (Oscar winner Burstyn) moves into a nearby retirement community - just temporarily. Once behind the doors of Pine Grove Senior Community, she encounters lusty widows, cutthroat bridge tournaments and a hotbed of bullying “mean girls” the likes of which she hasn't encountered since high school, all of which leaves her yearning for the solitude of home. But somewhere between flower arranging and water aerobics Helen discovers that it's never too late to make new friends and perhaps even find a new love.

FLASHBACK CINEMA Sunday/Wednesday, Mama Mia

FREE FURIOUS FRIDAY Friday, June 11, Furious 7 at 7 p.m.

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

Huntington, WV

Starts Friday

