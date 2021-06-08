Friday's Line Up for Marquee Pullman Square includes Rust Belt Drama

 Tuesday, June 8, 2021 - 19:44 Updated 53 min ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Friday's Line Up for Marquee Pullman Square includes Rust Belt Drama

 

Four new movies at Marquee Pullman Square for this weekend, including a regionally made rust belt odyssey, "Holler." It's a June weekend that reflects premieres in competition like before the virus shut downs. "Peter Rabbit's" new installment goes for a young family friendly audience, "In the Heights", stakes out the young adults, and "Queen Bees," skews towards older adults. 

IN THE HEIGHTS

Lights up on Washington Heights...The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. 

 HOLLER

In a forgotten pocket of Southern Ohio where American manufacturing and opportunity are drying up, a determined young woman finds a ticket out when she is accepted to college. Alongside her older brother, Ruth Avery joins a dangerous scrap metal crew in order to pay her way. Together, they spend one brutal winter working the scrap yards during the day and stealing valuable metal from the once thriving factories by night. With her goal in sight, Ruth finds that the ultimate cost of an education for a girl like her may be more than she bargained for, and she soon finds herself torn between a promising future and the family she would leave behind.

 PETER RABBIT THE RUNAWAY

 

The lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can't seem to shake his mischievous reputation.

 

QUEEN BEES

 

While her house undergoes repairs, fiercely independent senior Helen (Oscar winner Burstyn) moves into a nearby retirement community - just temporarily. Once behind the doors of Pine Grove Senior Community, she encounters lusty widows, cutthroat bridge tournaments and a hotbed of bullying “mean girls” the likes of which she hasn't encountered since high school, all of which leaves her yearning for the solitude of home. But somewhere between flower arranging and water aerobics Helen discovers that it's never too late to make new friends and perhaps even find a new love.

FLASHBACK CINEMA  Sunday/Wednesday, Mama Mia 

FREE FURIOUS FRIDAY  Friday, June 11, Furious 7 at 7 p.m. 

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

Huntington, WV

Starts Friday

 

The RunawayTRAILER ▶

PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAYPG

Family/Action/Adventure/Animation
1 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, Elizabeth Debicki, Margot Robbie, James Corden, David Oyelowo

DIRECTOR
Will Gluck

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Rude Humor12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:00PM9:20PM


Poster of HollerTRAILER ▶

HOLLERR

Drama
1 hr. 30 min.

CAST
Jessica Barden, Gus Halper, Pamela Adlon, Becky Ann Barker, Austin Amelio

DIRECTOR
Nicole Riegel

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References12:00PM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:30PM


Poster of In the HeightsTRAILER ▶

IN THE HEIGHTS   PG-13

Drama/Musical
2 hr. 23 min.

CAST
Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco

DIRECTOR
Jon M. Chu

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Suggestive Material12:00PM3:15PM6:25PM9:35PM

Poster of Queen BeesTRAILER ▶

QUEEN BEESPG-13

Comedy
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, Ann-Margret, Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine, Christopher Lloyd, Elizabeth Mitchell, Matthew Barnes

DIRECTOR
Michael Lembeck

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Use; Language; Some Suggestive Material12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:35PM

The Devil Made Me Do ItTRAILER ▶

THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT   R

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 52 min.

CAST
Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Julian Hilliard, Charlene Amoia, Sterling Jerins, Ronnie Gene Blevins

DIRECTOR
Michael Chaves

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Terror; Violence12:10PM1:10PM3:10PM4:10PM6:10PM7:10PM8:55PM9:50PM

Poster of Spirit UntamedTRAILER ▶

SPIRIT UNTAMEDPG

Animation/Family
1 hr. 27 min.

CAST
Isabela Merced, Eiza González, Jake Gyllenhaal, Walton Goggins

DIRECTOR
Elaine Bogan, Ennio Torresan

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction11:55AM2:10PM4:30PM6:45PM9:10PM

Poster of CruellaTRAILER ▶

CRUELLAPG-13

Comedy
2 hr. 14 min.

CAST
Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mark Strong

DIRECTOR
Craig Gillespie

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Thematic Material; Violence11:50AM12:20PM2:50PM3:20PM5:50PM6:20PM8:50PM9:20PM


Poster of A Quiet Place Part IITRAILER ▶

A QUIET PLACE PART IIPG-13

Horror, Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 37 min.

CAST
Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou, Angelina Jordan

DIRECTOR
John Krasinski

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Disturbing Images; Terror; Violence12:30PM1:20PM3:30PM4:20PM6:30PM7:20PM9:00PM9:45PM


Poster of Scoob!TRAILER ▶

SCOOB!PG

Animation/Family
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Kiersey Clemons, Zac Efron, Will Forte, Jason Isaacs, Ken Jeong

DIRECTOR
Tony Cervone

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Rude Humor12:00PM2:25PM4:45PM7:30PM9:50PM

SAWTRAILER ▶

SPIRAL: SAWR

Suspense/Thriller/Horror
1 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, Samuel L. Jackson, Zoie Palmer

DIRECTOR
Darren Lynn Bousman

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Brief Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Pervasive language; Sexual References; Terror; Torture; Violence12:15PM2:40PM5:00PM7:20PM9:45PM

Poster of Wrath of ManTRAILER ▶

WRATH OF MANR

Action/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Harnett, Laz Alonzo, Raúl Castillo, Deobia Oparei

DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Pervasive language; Sexual References; Violence12:25PM3:15PM6:15PM9:25PM

Poster of Godzilla vs KongTRAILER ▶

GODZILLA VS KONGPG-13

SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 53 min.

CAST
Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Shun Oguri, Eiza González

DIRECTOR
Adam Wingard

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Language; Creature Terror; Intense Action Violence12:05PM3:05PM6:05PM8:45PM

Poster of Raya and the Last DragonTRAILER ▶

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGONPG

Animation/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Izaac Wang

DIRECTOR
Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada   6:00-9:15

MORE INFORMATION ►  

 