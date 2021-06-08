Most read
Friday's Line Up for Marquee Pullman Square includes Rust Belt Drama
IN THE HEIGHTS
Lights up on Washington Heights...The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community.
HOLLER
In a forgotten pocket of Southern Ohio where American manufacturing and opportunity are drying up, a determined young woman finds a ticket out when she is accepted to college. Alongside her older brother, Ruth Avery joins a dangerous scrap metal crew in order to pay her way. Together, they spend one brutal winter working the scrap yards during the day and stealing valuable metal from the once thriving factories by night. With her goal in sight, Ruth finds that the ultimate cost of an education for a girl like her may be more than she bargained for, and she soon finds herself torn between a promising future and the family she would leave behind.
PETER RABBIT THE RUNAWAY
The lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can't seem to shake his mischievous reputation.
QUEEN BEES
While her house undergoes repairs, fiercely independent senior Helen (Oscar winner Burstyn) moves into a nearby retirement community - just temporarily. Once behind the doors of Pine Grove Senior Community, she encounters lusty widows, cutthroat bridge tournaments and a hotbed of bullying “mean girls” the likes of which she hasn't encountered since high school, all of which leaves her yearning for the solitude of home. But somewhere between flower arranging and water aerobics Helen discovers that it's never too late to make new friends and perhaps even find a new love.
FLASHBACK CINEMA Sunday/Wednesday, Mama Mia
FREE FURIOUS FRIDAY Friday, June 11, Furious 7 at 7 p.m.
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE
Huntington, WV
Starts Friday
TRAILER ▶
PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAYPGFamily/Action/Adventure/Animation
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, Elizabeth Debicki, Margot Robbie, James Corden, David Oyelowo
DIRECTOR
Will Gluck
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Rude Humor12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:00PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
HOLLERRDrama
1 hr. 30 min.
CAST
Jessica Barden, Gus Halper, Pamela Adlon, Becky Ann Barker, Austin Amelio
DIRECTOR
Nicole Riegel
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References12:00PM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
IN THE HEIGHTS PG-13Drama/Musical
2 hr. 23 min.
CAST
Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco
DIRECTOR
Jon M. Chu
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Suggestive Material12:00PM3:15PM6:25PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
QUEEN BEESPG-13Comedy
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, Ann-Margret, Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine, Christopher Lloyd, Elizabeth Mitchell, Matthew Barnes
DIRECTOR
Michael Lembeck
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Use; Language; Some Suggestive Material12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT RSuspense/Thriller
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Julian Hilliard, Charlene Amoia, Sterling Jerins, Ronnie Gene Blevins
DIRECTOR
Michael Chaves
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Terror; Violence12:10PM1:10PM3:10PM4:10PM6:10PM7:10PM8:55PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
SPIRIT UNTAMEDPGAnimation/Family
1 hr. 27 min.
CAST
Isabela Merced, Eiza González, Jake Gyllenhaal, Walton Goggins
DIRECTOR
Elaine Bogan, Ennio Torresan
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction11:55AM2:10PM4:30PM6:45PM9:10PM
TRAILER ▶
CRUELLAPG-13Comedy
2 hr. 14 min.
CAST
Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mark Strong
DIRECTOR
Craig Gillespie
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Thematic Material; Violence11:50AM12:20PM2:50PM3:20PM5:50PM6:20PM8:50PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
A QUIET PLACE PART IIPG-13Horror, Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 37 min.
CAST
Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou, Angelina Jordan
DIRECTOR
John Krasinski
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Disturbing Images; Terror; Violence12:30PM1:20PM3:30PM4:20PM6:30PM7:20PM9:00PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
SCOOB!PGAnimation/Family
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Kiersey Clemons, Zac Efron, Will Forte, Jason Isaacs, Ken Jeong
DIRECTOR
Tony Cervone
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Rude Humor12:00PM2:25PM4:45PM7:30PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
SPIRAL: SAWRSuspense/Thriller/Horror
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, Samuel L. Jackson, Zoie Palmer
DIRECTOR
Darren Lynn Bousman
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Brief Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Pervasive language; Sexual References; Terror; Torture; Violence12:15PM2:40PM5:00PM7:20PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
WRATH OF MANRAction/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Harnett, Laz Alonzo, Raúl Castillo, Deobia Oparei
DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Pervasive language; Sexual References; Violence12:25PM3:15PM6:15PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
GODZILLA VS KONGPG-13SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 53 min.
CAST
Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Shun Oguri, Eiza González
DIRECTOR
Adam Wingard
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Language; Creature Terror; Intense Action Violence12:05PM3:05PM6:05PM8:45PM
TRAILER ▶
RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGONPGAnimation/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Izaac Wang
DIRECTOR
Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada 6:00-9:15
MORE INFORMATION ►