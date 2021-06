The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced that the 8th Street Bridge at Ritter Park will close to all traffic beginning Tuesday, June 15, for demolition and replacement.

Detour signs will be installed in the area during the next few days.

The 5th Street Bridge, which is also slated for demolition and replacement, will remain open to all traffic until the new 8th Street Bridge is constructed and opened to traffic.

The projected completion date for both bridges is August 2022.