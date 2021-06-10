Second Saturday Market This Saturday at Heritage Station

Huntington, WV - School is out and summer is here! Celebrate with a little retail therapy plus delicious food options at the Second Saturday Market at Heritage Station. The Second Saturday Market will be held rain or shine at Heritage Station this Saturday, June 12th, 10 am - 3 pm.





A wide variety of vendors will set up on the brick patio in front of the Visitors Center. Vendors will offer everything from locally-produced books, stickers, home decor items, and fashion accessories.

“We are so excited to see Huntington opening up,” says Red Caboose manager Raine Klover, “and the Second Saturday Market is a great jumping off point to explore the many arts events happening across the city this weekend.”

Co-hosts The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery will be open inside the Visitors Center and guests can also enjoy the shops at Heritage Station - Birds of a Feather, Full Circle Gifts & Goods, The Gumbo Stop, The Historic Hippie, and Taps at Heritage. Heritage Station is also home to Brown Dog Yoga, GHPRD, All About You Hair and Nail Salon, The Chessie Room, and Haute Wick Social.

Vendors Include:

Mrs. Pots Creations - handmade soap products

A. Morris Artworks - mixed media art & jewelry

Rexanna Schumacher - author

Eric Chavers/Euforia WV - bath & body products

Tish's Designs - Dog accessories

Plank You - woodworking

Knots of Decay - handmade jewelry

Zendelphia - art & jewelry

Vibrant Mountain Lady- jewelry & home decor

Amanda Hooser Illustration - stickers

The Red Caboose is a regional artisan center and gift shop operated by the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. The shop represents more than 150 local and regional artisans and its offerings including local-interest books, bath & beauty products, fine art, locally-produced t-shirts, and souvenirs.





Nomada Bakery offers a variety of freshly baked products and pastries as well as tasty and nutritious breakfast and lunch options. The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery are located at 210 11th Street, Huntington, WV. For more information visit redcaboosewv.com or nomadabakerycom..