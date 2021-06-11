Multiple Seizures of Drugs Thursday by HPD

Three arrests Thursday led to the seizure of drugs, firearms and cash.

After obtaining a search warrant, Kevlin “Smev” Jackson, 40, in the 1000 block of 8th Street has been arrested for delivery of a controlled substance. Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and ATF agents made the arrest at his residence in the 1200 block of 7th Street.

The search yielded two firearms, 48 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of crack cocaine and $9,000 in cash. Jackson received additional charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a prohibited person with a firearm after the execution of the search warrant.

Police made two additional seizures and arrests, too.

Pamela McCoy, 51, of the 700 block of 3rd Street West, was found to allegedly be in possession of 14.7 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and eight grams of suspected heroin.

Alissa Perkins, 32, of the 1900 block of Washington Avenue, was arrested after officers found a large amount of narcotics and cash in her home.

These search warrants resulted in the seizure of 133 grams of suspected heroin, 135 grams of crystal methamphetamine, more than $22,000 in cash and three firearms, according to police.

Both women have been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.