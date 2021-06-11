COVID-19 Vaccines to be offered during “Yes Chevy-Ford 9th Street Live

HUNTINGTON – Tri-State residents will have a unique opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccinations this Friday night during “Yes Chevy-Ford 9th Street Live.” Representatives from the Cabell Huntington Health Department will be onsite from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. to administer vaccines to those who have not been fully vaccinated.





Hosted by Kindred Communications, “Yes Chevy-Ford 9th Street Live” is quickly becoming a fan favorite for community members. The series takes place every Friday through Labor Day Weekend on 9th Street in Huntington in between 3rd and 4th avenues, weather permitting.



Reeves Kirtner, vice president associate general manager of Kindred Communications, said offering the vaccine during the concert series was a natural fit for the event.



"When we were working out the details and logistics for '9th Street Live' with the health department, I jokingly asked Dr. (Michael) Kilkenny if we could do vaccines during the concert series, and he said they could do them anywhere," Kirtner said. "When I saw he wasn't joking, I wanted to really make this happen!"



"We want to do our part to help encourage people to get their vaccines so we can put this pandemic behind us," Kirtner said.



In addition to Yes Chevrolet and Yes Ford, 9th Street Live is presented by Mountain State Beverage’s Bold Rock, Founders All Day Vacay, Rancho La Gloria and Stone Buenaveza. This week, Santa Cruz will be performing on the Thoroughbred Construction stage. Sponsors of the weekly concert series include The Herald-Dispatch, Little Caesars, Summit Beer Station, Sip Downtown Brasserie and the Marshall Hall of Fame Café, Go Mart, and Wendy’s.



No coolers or outside food and drink are allowed at “Yes Chevy-Ford 9th Street Live.”



