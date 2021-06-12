Shakespearean Festival This Week in Huntington, Barboursville

This week marks The 4th Annual West Virginia Shakespeare Festival, sponsored by Alchemy Theatre and the West Virginia Humanities Council, as well as the first time Alchemy Theatre has performed live theatre in nearly a year.

All shows are at Barboursville Park Amphitheater and start at 8:30PM. Patrons should bring lawn chairs or blankets and are encouraged to bring food and drink in this outdoor venue.

The performances this year are in repertory, so they rotate back and forth each day, and reverse the second weekend. The all-female cast of ANTIGONE, directed by Leah Turley, opened Friday, June 11th at 8:30pm and plays Sunday, June 13th at 8:30pm, then next Saturday, June 19th at 8:30pm.



The second show, the hilarious comedy The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), plays Saturday, June 12th at 8pm this weekend, and then next Friday, June 18th at 8:30pm, Saturday, June 19th at 5:30pm and then finishes its run on Sunday, June 20th at 8:30pm.

Here is the direct ticket link for COMPLETE WORKS: https://www.alchemytheatretroupe.org/show/the-complete-works-of-shakespeare-abridged/tickets/ Here's a quick "" video for https://youtu.be/O0XBSaCbxIM and a quick "" video for

June 19th is an all-day West Virginia Shakespeare Festival Event - there will be vendors, games, face painting, a Shakespeare themed puzzle room by The Lost Escape Room, food trucks and performances all throughout the day, including: Brian Cook & Jesse Riggs, Danny Adkins, Render the Hearts, Tracy Tooley, John & George Kinley and much more!

There will also be a kids Shakespeare workshop at 10am that day, led by Jon Joy and at 4PM there will be a "Teaching Shakespeare" workshop for anyone interested, led by Dr. Hilary Brewster of Marshall University. Then, at 5:30pm the shows begin with The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) and then at 8:30pm will be the final performance of ANTIGONE. The day is going to be PACKED, but patrons can experience all of it for just $20!

As another part of our festival this year, Alchemy Theatre has been awarded a major grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council, allowing them to offer a series of workshops about Shakespeare, ancient texts and more. All of these workshops (except the ones mentioned above on the festival day) will be at ReGeneration Church in Huntington, on 4th Avenue, above the old Latta's building (now Brand Yourself).

All of these workshops and seminars are ABSOLUTELY FREE to the public. Instructors for the workshops include Shakespearean scholar and California TVG horse racing personality Richard Perloff, as well as some of our local current and retired professors from Marshall University like Leah Turley & Gene Anthony to help round out the workshop series. Perloff's Keynote address on Monday night at 8pm, "Shakespeare's Comedies - It's not all fun and games!", will be particularly interesting. Just sign up for the workshops on the website.

These workshops run the evenings of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, June 14-16, from 6PM to 8PM and 8PM to 10PM. Patrons can sign up for free at the link below.