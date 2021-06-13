Most read
June 12 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-0915
|06/12/2021
|Robbery - 1st Degree
|Closed
|HPD21-02636
|06/12/2021
|Battery; Brandishing; Destruction of Property - Felony
|Open
|HPD21-02635
|06/12/2021
|Domestic Battery
|Closed
|HPD21-02634
|06/12/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-02633
|06/12/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open
|HPD21-02632
|06/12/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|MPD21-0213
|06/12/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|HPD21-02631
|06/12/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-02630
|06/12/2021
|THROWING OR SCATTERING GARBAGE OR RUBBISH
|Closed
|HPD21-02629
|06/12/2021
|Driveway, Blocking ; Improper Registration
|Closed
|HPD21-02627
|06/12/2021
|48 hour Parking Violation
|Closed
|CCSO21-0914
|06/12/2021
|Brandishing; Domestic Assault
|Closed
|HPD21-02628
|06/12/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-02625
|06/12/2021
|Battery
|Open
|CCSO21-0912
|06/12/2021
|Failure to pay for gasoline.
|Open
|CCSO21-0913
|06/12/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|CCSO21-0911
|06/12/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-02626
|06/12/2021
|obstructing traffic (street)
|Open
|CCSO21-0910
|06/12/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|AHPD21-02624
|06/12/2021
|information report; Operational Damage to Police Vehicle
|Open
|CCSO21-0909
|06/12/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Closed
|MPD21-0212
|06/12/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02623
|06/12/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02622
|06/12/2021
|information report
|Open