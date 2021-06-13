June 12 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

  • Printer friendly view
 Sunday, June 13, 2021 - 12:20

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

CCSO21-0915 06/12/2021 Robbery - 1st Degree Closed
HPD21-02636 06/12/2021 Battery; Brandishing; Destruction of Property - Felony Open
HPD21-02635 06/12/2021 Domestic Battery Closed
HPD21-02634 06/12/2021 Deceased Person Open
HPD21-02633 06/12/2021 Malicious or unlawful assault Open
HPD21-02632 06/12/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
MPD21-0213 06/12/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Open
HPD21-02631 06/12/2021 information report Open
HPD21-02630 06/12/2021 THROWING OR SCATTERING GARBAGE OR RUBBISH Closed
HPD21-02629 06/12/2021 Driveway, Blocking ; Improper Registration Closed
HPD21-02627 06/12/2021 48 hour Parking Violation Closed
CCSO21-0914 06/12/2021 Brandishing; Domestic Assault Closed
HPD21-02628 06/12/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-02625 06/12/2021 Battery Open
CCSO21-0912 06/12/2021 Failure to pay for gasoline. Open
CCSO21-0913 06/12/2021 Grand Larceny Open
CCSO21-0911 06/12/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Open
HPD21-02626 06/12/2021 obstructing traffic (street) Open
CCSO21-0910 06/12/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
AHPD21-02624 06/12/2021 information report; Operational Damage to Police Vehicle Open
CCSO21-0909 06/12/2021 Malicious or unlawful assault; Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Closed
MPD21-0212 06/12/2021   Open
HPD21-02623 06/12/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-02622 06/12/2021 information report Open