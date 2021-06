June 14 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-06 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND REENACTING SECTION 787.39(h) OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING COLLECTION OF TAXES

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-07 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 191 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING MUNICIPAL COURT

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen

7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2021-O-08 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL DEDICATING A 15’ ALLEY TO CONNECT ARTISAN AVENUE AND AN UNNAMED ALLEY WEST OF 20TH STREET BETWEEN ARTISAN AVENUE AND 9TH AVENUE, AND VACATING AN APPROXIMATELY 105’ PORTION OF THE SAME UNNAMED 15’ ALLEY BETWEEN ARTISAN AVENUE AND 9TH AVENUE RUNNING SOUTHWEST OF 20TH STREET

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Holly Mount

8. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-09 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLE 1323 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

9. Resolution re: #2021-R-39 – A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #7 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh

10. Good & Welfare

11. Adjournment