Cabell Schools' Grab & Go Meals Program Begins Tuesday

 Sunday, June 13, 2021 - 23:41
Beginning Tuesday, Cabell County Schools will be establishing “Grab & Go” student meal sites across the county which will provide free bagged meals for any child 18 and under.


The sites will provide meal boxes each Tuesday and Thursday through August 10. The meal box on Tuesday will provide each child with two days of meals. The meal box on Thursday will provide each child with three days of meals. Breakfast items will also be included in the meal boxes.

Meals will be delivered by school buses to the “Grab & Go” sites. The district will assess the demand for meals each day and increase or decrease meal production as needed.  


School Sites:

Altizer Elementary School                
Tuesday & Thursday, 12:30 – 12:45    
250 Third Street, Huntington

Cabell County Board of Education        
Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15
2850 Fifth Avenue, Huntington

Cabell Midland High School            
Tuesday & Thursday,     11:45 – 12:15
2300 US Route 60 East, Ona    

Cox Landing Elementary                
Tuesday & Thursday,    11:45 – 12:15
6358 Cox Lane, Lesage

Explorer Academy
Tuesday & Thursday,    11:45 – 12:15
2901 Saltwell Road, Huntington

Guyandotte Elementary                
Tuesday & Thursday,    11:45 – 12:15
607 Fifth Avenue, Huntington

Huntington East Middle School            
Tuesday & Thursday,    11:45 – 12:15
1 Campbell Drive, Huntington     

Huntington High School                
Tuesday & Thursday,    11:45 – 12:15
One Highlander Way, Huntington

Milton Elementary School                
Tuesday & Thursday,    11:45 – 12:15
1201 Pike Street, Milton    

Southside Elementary School            
Tuesday & Thursday,    11:45 – 12:15    
930 2nd St. Huntington        

Spring Hill Elementary School            
Tuesday & Thursday,    11:45 – 12:15    
1901 Hall Ave., Huntington


Remote Sites:

A.D. Lewis Community Center            
Tuesday & Thursday,    11:30 – 11:45
1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. Huntington

Antioch Baptist Church                
Tuesday & Thursday,    11:30 – 11:45
523 Little Fudge Creek Rd., Ona

Barker’s Ridge Fire Department            
Tuesday & Thursday,    11:30 – 11:45
9345 Barker’s Ridge Rd., Milton

Bloomingdale Church                
Tuesday & Thursday,    11:45 – 12:00
State Route 10, Salt Rock

Blue Spruce Community                
Tuesday & Thursday,    12:30 – 12:45
Malcolm Springs, Kirby Road, Milton

Central City Elementary School            
Tuesday & Thursday,    12:30 – 12:45
2100 Washington Avenue, Huntington

Chestnut Grove Church                
Tuesday & Thursday,    12:00 – 12:15
10390 Dry Ridge Rd., Milton

Culloden Elementary School            
Tuesday & Thursday,    12:30 – 12:45    
2100 US Route 60, Culloden

Fairfield East Community Center            
Tuesday & Thursday,    12:00 – 12:15
2711 8th Avenue, Huntington

Frazier’s Lane                    
Tuesday & Thursday,    11:45 – 12:00
Frazier’s Lane, Lesage

Glenbrier Apartments                
Tuesday & Thursday,    12:15 – 12:30
60 Marti Jo Drive, Huntington

Guyan Estates Pool                    
Tuesday & Thursday,    12:30 – 12:45
254 Bartow Drive, Barboursville

Highlawn Elementary                
Tuesday & Thursday,    12:30 – 12:45
2613 Collis Avenue, Huntington

Hite Saunders Elementary            
Tuesday & Thursday,    12:30 – 12:45
3708 Green Valley Rd, Huntington

Marcum Terrace                    
Tuesday & Thursday,    11:00 – 12:00
816 St. Louis Avenue, Huntington

Martha Elementary School                
Tuesday & Thursday,    12:30 – 12:45
3067 Martha Road, Barboursville

Phil Cline Family YMCA                
Tuesday & Thursday,    11:30 – 11:45
917 9th Street, Huntington

Rotary Gardens Apartments            
Tuesday & Thursday,
12:30 – 12:45    
65 Smith Drive, Huntington

Salt Rock Library                    
Tuesday & Thursday,    11:45 – 12:15    
5575 Madison Creek Rd., Salt Rock

Village of Barboursville Elementary        
Tuesday & Thursday,    11:45 – 12:15
718 Central Ave. Barboursville                     For more information about the Cabell County Schools Food Program, please call (304) 528-5048 or (304) 528-5249.