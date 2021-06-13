Cabell Schools' Grab & Go Meals Program Begins Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday, Cabell County Schools will be establishing “Grab & Go” student meal sites across the county which will provide free bagged meals for any child 18 and under.





The sites will provide meal boxes each Tuesday and Thursday through August 10. The meal box on Tuesday will provide each child with two days of meals. The meal box on Thursday will provide each child with three days of meals. Breakfast items will also be included in the meal boxes.



Meals will be delivered by school buses to the “Grab & Go” sites. The district will assess the demand for meals each day and increase or decrease meal production as needed.





School Sites:



Altizer Elementary School

Tuesday & Thursday, 12:30 – 12:45

250 Third Street, Huntington



Cabell County Board of Education

Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15

2850 Fifth Avenue, Huntington



Cabell Midland High School

Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15

2300 US Route 60 East, Ona



Cox Landing Elementary

Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15

6358 Cox Lane, Lesage



Explorer Academy

Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15

2901 Saltwell Road, Huntington



Guyandotte Elementary

Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15

607 Fifth Avenue, Huntington



Huntington East Middle School

Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15

1 Campbell Drive, Huntington



Huntington High School

Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15

One Highlander Way, Huntington



Milton Elementary School

Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15

1201 Pike Street, Milton



Southside Elementary School

Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15

930 2nd St. Huntington



Spring Hill Elementary School

Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15

1901 Hall Ave., Huntington





Remote Sites:



A.D. Lewis Community Center

Tuesday & Thursday, 11:30 – 11:45

1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. Huntington



Antioch Baptist Church

Tuesday & Thursday, 11:30 – 11:45

523 Little Fudge Creek Rd., Ona



Barker’s Ridge Fire Department

Tuesday & Thursday, 11:30 – 11:45

9345 Barker’s Ridge Rd., Milton



Bloomingdale Church

Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:00

State Route 10, Salt Rock



Blue Spruce Community

Tuesday & Thursday, 12:30 – 12:45

Malcolm Springs, Kirby Road, Milton



Central City Elementary School

Tuesday & Thursday, 12:30 – 12:45

2100 Washington Avenue, Huntington



Chestnut Grove Church

Tuesday & Thursday, 12:00 – 12:15

10390 Dry Ridge Rd., Milton



Culloden Elementary School

Tuesday & Thursday, 12:30 – 12:45

2100 US Route 60, Culloden



Fairfield East Community Center

Tuesday & Thursday, 12:00 – 12:15

2711 8th Avenue, Huntington



Frazier’s Lane

Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:00

Frazier’s Lane, Lesage



Glenbrier Apartments

Tuesday & Thursday, 12:15 – 12:30

60 Marti Jo Drive, Huntington



Guyan Estates Pool

Tuesday & Thursday, 12:30 – 12:45

254 Bartow Drive, Barboursville



Highlawn Elementary

Tuesday & Thursday, 12:30 – 12:45

2613 Collis Avenue, Huntington



Hite Saunders Elementary

Tuesday & Thursday, 12:30 – 12:45

3708 Green Valley Rd, Huntington



Marcum Terrace

Tuesday & Thursday, 11:00 – 12:00

816 St. Louis Avenue, Huntington



Martha Elementary School

Tuesday & Thursday, 12:30 – 12:45

3067 Martha Road, Barboursville



Phil Cline Family YMCA

Tuesday & Thursday, 11:30 – 11:45

917 9th Street, Huntington



Rotary Gardens Apartments

Tuesday & Thursday,

12:30 – 12:45

65 Smith Drive, Huntington



Salt Rock Library

Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15

5575 Madison Creek Rd., Salt Rock



Village of Barboursville Elementary

Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15

718 Central Ave. Barboursville For more information about the Cabell County Schools Food Program, please call (304) 528-5048 or (304) 528-5249.



