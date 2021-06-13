Most read
- June 12 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Shakespearean Festival Resumes in Huntington, Barboursville
- June 13 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Three Arrested in Thursday Warrant Sweep
- June 7 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- June 14 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- Spring Valley Scrapes By HHS 33-29 in Last Minute Thriller
Cabell Schools' Grab & Go Meals Program Begins Tuesday
The sites will provide meal boxes each Tuesday and Thursday through August 10. The meal box on Tuesday will provide each child with two days of meals. The meal box on Thursday will provide each child with three days of meals. Breakfast items will also be included in the meal boxes.
Meals will be delivered by school buses to the “Grab & Go” sites. The district will assess the demand for meals each day and increase or decrease meal production as needed.
School Sites:
Altizer Elementary School
Tuesday & Thursday, 12:30 – 12:45
250 Third Street, Huntington
Cabell County Board of Education
Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15
2850 Fifth Avenue, Huntington
Cabell Midland High School
Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15
2300 US Route 60 East, Ona
Cox Landing Elementary
Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15
6358 Cox Lane, Lesage
Explorer Academy
Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15
2901 Saltwell Road, Huntington
Guyandotte Elementary
Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15
607 Fifth Avenue, Huntington
Huntington East Middle School
Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15
1 Campbell Drive, Huntington
Huntington High School
Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15
One Highlander Way, Huntington
Milton Elementary School
Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15
1201 Pike Street, Milton
Southside Elementary School
Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15
930 2nd St. Huntington
Spring Hill Elementary School
Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15
1901 Hall Ave., Huntington
Remote Sites:
A.D. Lewis Community Center
Tuesday & Thursday, 11:30 – 11:45
1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. Huntington
Antioch Baptist Church
Tuesday & Thursday, 11:30 – 11:45
523 Little Fudge Creek Rd., Ona
Barker’s Ridge Fire Department
Tuesday & Thursday, 11:30 – 11:45
9345 Barker’s Ridge Rd., Milton
Bloomingdale Church
Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:00
State Route 10, Salt Rock
Blue Spruce Community
Tuesday & Thursday, 12:30 – 12:45
Malcolm Springs, Kirby Road, Milton
Central City Elementary School
Tuesday & Thursday, 12:30 – 12:45
2100 Washington Avenue, Huntington
Chestnut Grove Church
Tuesday & Thursday, 12:00 – 12:15
10390 Dry Ridge Rd., Milton
Culloden Elementary School
Tuesday & Thursday, 12:30 – 12:45
2100 US Route 60, Culloden
Fairfield East Community Center
Tuesday & Thursday, 12:00 – 12:15
2711 8th Avenue, Huntington
Frazier’s Lane
Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:00
Frazier’s Lane, Lesage
Glenbrier Apartments
Tuesday & Thursday, 12:15 – 12:30
60 Marti Jo Drive, Huntington
Guyan Estates Pool
Tuesday & Thursday, 12:30 – 12:45
254 Bartow Drive, Barboursville
Highlawn Elementary
Tuesday & Thursday, 12:30 – 12:45
2613 Collis Avenue, Huntington
Hite Saunders Elementary
Tuesday & Thursday, 12:30 – 12:45
3708 Green Valley Rd, Huntington
Marcum Terrace
Tuesday & Thursday, 11:00 – 12:00
816 St. Louis Avenue, Huntington
Martha Elementary School
Tuesday & Thursday, 12:30 – 12:45
3067 Martha Road, Barboursville
Phil Cline Family YMCA
Tuesday & Thursday, 11:30 – 11:45
917 9th Street, Huntington
Rotary Gardens Apartments
Tuesday & Thursday,
12:30 – 12:45
65 Smith Drive, Huntington
Salt Rock Library
Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15
5575 Madison Creek Rd., Salt Rock
Village of Barboursville Elementary
Tuesday & Thursday, 11:45 – 12:15
718 Central Ave. Barboursville For more information about the Cabell County Schools Food Program, please call (304) 528-5048 or (304) 528-5249.