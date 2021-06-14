Most read
June 13 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-02655
|06/13/2021
|information report
|Open
|CCSO21-0918
|06/13/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-02656
|06/13/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-02654
|06/13/2021
|information report
|Closed
|CCSO21-0917
|06/13/2021
|Improper Registration; Insurance Required
|Closed
|HPD21-02653
|06/13/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-02652
|06/13/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS ; Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-02651
|06/13/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|MPD21-0214
|06/13/2021
|Failure to yield at intersection; Fugitive From Justice; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Open
|HPD21-02642
|06/13/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS
|Closed
|HPD21-02643
|06/13/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-02647
|06/13/2021
|Sexual Assault in the second degree - same sex
|Open
|HPD21-02649
|06/13/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-02648
|06/13/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000
|Open
|HPD21-02650
|06/13/2021
|Sexual assault in the second degree
|Open
|HPD21-02644
|06/13/2021
|529.03 - INTOXICATING SUBSTANCES; PROHIBITED ACTS
|Closed
|HPD21-02646
|06/13/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-02645
|06/13/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-02641
|06/13/2021
|Found Property
|Open
|CCSO21-0916
|06/13/2021
|Deceased Person
|Closed
|HPD21-02640
|06/13/2021
|Malicious or unlawful assault
|Open
|AHPD21-02639
|06/13/2021
|Fleeing in vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of others
|Open
|HPD21-02639
|06/13/2021
|Fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Fleeing in vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of others; Obstructing officer
|Closed
|HPD21-02637
|06/13/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-02638
|06/13/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open