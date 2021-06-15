June 14 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

 Tuesday, June 15, 2021 - 08:15

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incicents.

HPD21-02672 06/14/2021 Discharge firearm within 500 feet of dwelling Open
CCSO21-0925 06/14/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance; Traffic Control Devices Closed
CCSO21-0926 06/14/2021 runaway juvenile Open
CCSO21-0924 06/14/2021 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Open
HPD21-02671 06/14/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-02673 06/14/2021 Brandishing Open
CCSO21-0923 06/14/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-02670 06/14/2021 Possession of a Controlled Substance Open
CCSO21-0922 06/14/2021 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Closed
HPD21-02669 06/14/2021 Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000 Open
HPD21-02668 06/14/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed
VHPD21-02667 06/14/2021 Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy Open
IHPD21-02666 06/14/2021   Open
CCSOj21-0921 06/14/2021 runaway juvenile Open
HPD21-02665 06/14/2021 Obstructing officer; Warrant Service/Execution Closed
HPD21-02662 06/14/2021 Found Property Open
HPD21-02664 06/14/2021 Deceased Person Open
CCSO21-0920 06/14/2021 Grand Larceny Open
HPD21-02663 06/14/2021 information report Closed
MPD21-0215 06/14/2021 Expired Registration; No Proof of Insurance; SRL-Miscellaneous Open
CCSO21-0919 06/14/2021 Petit Larceny Open
HPD21-02661 06/14/2021 B & E Closed
HPD21-02660 06/14/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Open
HPD21-02659 06/14/2021 THROWING OR SCATTERING GARBAGE OR RUBBISH Closed
HPD21-02658 06/14/2021 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Closed
HPD21-02657 06/14/2021 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Petit Larceny Open