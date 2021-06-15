Most read
June 14 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|HPD21-02672
|06/14/2021
|Discharge firearm within 500 feet of dwelling
|Open
|CCSO21-0925
|06/14/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance; Traffic Control Devices
|Closed
|CCSO21-0926
|06/14/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|CCSO21-0924
|06/14/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|HPD21-02671
|06/14/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-02673
|06/14/2021
|Brandishing
|Open
|CCSO21-0923
|06/14/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-02670
|06/14/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|CCSO21-0922
|06/14/2021
|Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense
|Closed
|HPD21-02669
|06/14/2021
|Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000
|Open
|HPD21-02668
|06/14/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|VHPD21-02667
|06/14/2021
|Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Conspiracy
|Open
|IHPD21-02666
|06/14/2021
|Open
|CCSOj21-0921
|06/14/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|HPD21-02665
|06/14/2021
|Obstructing officer; Warrant Service/Execution
|Closed
|HPD21-02662
|06/14/2021
|Found Property
|Open
|HPD21-02664
|06/14/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|CCSO21-0920
|06/14/2021
|Grand Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02663
|06/14/2021
|information report
|Closed
|MPD21-0215
|06/14/2021
|Expired Registration; No Proof of Insurance; SRL-Miscellaneous
|Open
|CCSO21-0919
|06/14/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02661
|06/14/2021
|B & E
|Closed
|HPD21-02660
|06/14/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse
|Open
|HPD21-02659
|06/14/2021
|THROWING OR SCATTERING GARBAGE OR RUBBISH
|Closed
|HPD21-02658
|06/14/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Closed
|HPD21-02657
|06/14/2021
|Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Petit Larceny
|Open