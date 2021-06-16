Most read
June 15 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
|CCSO21-0930
|06/15/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Open
|HPD21-02699
|06/15/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Closed
|MPD21-0216
|06/15/2021
|Open
|HPD21-02698
|06/15/2021
|runaway juvenile
|Closed
|CCSOj21-0929
|06/15/2021
|Damage or Destruction to Utility Property; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Theft of Utilities
|Open
|HPD21-02696
|06/15/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-02697
|06/15/2021
|Stolen Auto/Auto Theft
|Open
|HPD21-02694
|06/15/2021
|Paraphernalia; Persons prohibited from possessing firearms - Felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|CCSO21-0928
|06/15/2021
|Closed
|HPD21-02693
|06/15/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02691
|06/15/2021
|Petit Larceny
|Open
|HPD21-02690
|06/15/2021
|Obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses
|Open
|HPD21-02688
|06/15/2021
|Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
|Open
|HPD21-02689
|06/15/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-02687
|06/15/2021
|Driveway, Blocking
|Closed
|HPD21-02695
|06/15/2021
|Deceased Person
|Open
|HPD21-02686
|06/15/2021
|B & E
|Open
|HPD21-02685
|06/15/2021
|B & E Auto
|Open
|HPD21-02692
|06/15/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-02684
|06/15/2021
|Open Container; OVERTAKING, PASSING TO LEFT; DRIVER'S DUTIES
|Closed
|HPD21-02683
|06/15/2021
|B & E
|Open
|HPD21-02682
|06/15/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|HPD21-02681
|06/15/2021
|Paraphernalia
|Closed
|AHPD21-02680
|06/15/2021
|Open
|VHPD21-02680
|06/15/2021
|Warrant Service/Execution
|Open
|AHPD21-02679
|06/15/2021
|Open
|VHPD21-02679
|06/15/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Open
|CCSO21-0927
|06/15/2021
|Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000
|Open
|HPD21-02701
|06/15/2021
|information report
|Closed
|HPD21-02678
|06/15/2021
|Paraphernalia; Tresspassing other than structure
|Closed
|HPD21-02677
|06/15/2021
|Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-02676
|06/15/2021
|information report
|Open
|HPD21-02674
|06/15/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed
|HPD21-02675
|06/15/2021
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
|Closed